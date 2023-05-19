TELF AG announces the start of its operations in Brazil

Telf AG

The Swiss company, Telf AG’s objective is to provide infrastructure and develop regions while establishing itself

TELF, a global company specialized in the trade and services of commodities of mineral origin, announces that it will start its operation in Brazil by allocating investments to the country's producers of iron alloys. The company, of Swiss origin, operates in more than 50 countries and is the largest global supplier of the product.

As Rick De Oliveira, global director of institutional relations at TELF, explains, the company's plans include supporting producers who need encouragement to develop, providing the necessary infrastructure to expand the working and development conditions of the entire surrounding community.

“Every time we idealize a new business, we invest heavily in the primary needs of the region, such as bridges, solar panels and even telecommunications. We are aware that we need to establish a partnership relationship with the people who live there, so that we can grow our business afterwards”, he says.

According to Oliveira, Brazil is the largest economy in Latin America and has great potential for businesses to expand their operations. The country's population, made up of more than 214 million people, represents a very relevant consumer base, and the natural resources make the country even more attractive for companies from different industries.

“Brazil is a vibrant and dynamic market with great growth potential. But we are also aware of the difficulties of a country with continental dimensions and deep social inequalities. Our goal is to help locations that need development, and give them the opportunity to play a leading role in the commodities market”, reinforces the executive.

TELF has carried out extensive research into the Brazilian market and has identified many key areas where its products and services can provide great value to local consumers. In addition, the company plans to invest in actions to increase awareness of its brand and build relationships with customers and potential partners.



“We recognize Brazil as a unique market with many challenges and opportunities. We are committed to working collaboratively with local partners and all stakeholders to ensure that our operations in Brazil are successful and sustainable,” he concludes.



