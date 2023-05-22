EndPreeclampsia.org Applauds Thermo Fisher's FDA Clearance of Biomarker Test, Offering Hope to Preeclampsia Patients

EndPreeclampsia.org enthusiastically welcomes announcement by Thermo Fisher of the FDA clearance of their biomarker test for risk assessment of preeclampsia.

EndPreeclampsia.org Applauds Thermo Fisher's FDA Clearance of Immunoassays, Offering Promising Benefits and Hope to Preeclampsia Patients

EndPreeclampsia.org, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness, promoting education, and supporting research on preeclampsia, enthusiastically welcomes the recent announcement by Thermo Fisher regarding the FDA clearance of their innovative immunoassays for aiding in the risk assessment of preeclampsia. This breakthrough development has the potential to significantly improve the care and outcomes for pregnant individuals affected by this life-threatening condition.

Preeclampsia, a disorder characterized by high blood pressure and organ damage during pregnancy, poses a significant health risk to both the mother and the unborn child. It affects millions of pregnant people worldwide, and despite advances in medical science, preeclampsia remains a leading cause of maternal and neonatal morbidity and mortality. According to the Centers for Disease Control, 80% of maternal deaths are preventable. Detecting and managing preeclampsia early is crucial for reducing maternal and fetal morbidities and mortality.

Thermo Fisher's FDA-cleared immunoassays provide healthcare professionals with a powerful tool for assessing the risk of preeclampsia in pregnant individuals. By analyzing specific biomarkers, these immunoassays offer valuable insights into the likelihood of developing preeclampsia, enabling medical teams to tailor personalized care plans and interventions. Although a definitive cure for hypertensive disorders of pregnancy is yet to be discovered, this revolutionary technology holds immense promise in transforming preeclampsia diagnosis and management, ultimately leading to enhanced patient outcomes. By serving as a foundation for future therapies, treatments, and medications, this biomarker test has the potential to revolutionize the field of preeclampsia and contribute to a significant reduction in maternal morbidity and mortality rates in the United States.

EndPreeclampsia.org recognizes the immense potential of Thermo Fisher's immunoassays to advance the diagnosis and management of preeclampsia. This significant milestone will not only enhance medical professionals' ability to identify high-risk pregnancies but also empower patients with timely and accurate information about their condition. "For those affected by the devastating impact of preeclampsia, the significance of the FDA clearance of a groundbreaking preeclampsia biomarker test during the month of May, which is Preeclampsia Awareness Month, resonates deeply and carries a poignant symbolism. Witnessing this milestone, our US-based members, who have endured profound losses, find solace in tears of hope. Today, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to the relentless champions of maternal health research who have dedicated their time, resources, and careers to improving pregnancy outcomes. Together, we strive for a future where the burden of preeclampsia is lifted, ensuring safer journeys for mothers and their precious babies," said Kara Boeldt, the founder of EndPreeclampsia.

As a global organization committed to patient support, education, and advocacy and eradicating preeclampsia and its associated complications, EndPreeclampsia.org champions continued patient-centered research and development in preeclampsia diagnostics and treatment. We are dedicated to collaborating with researchers and industry partners to advance innovative solutions that benefit preeclampsia, eclampsia and HELLP Syndrome patients and their families. By equipping healthcare providers with powerful diagnostic tools, we can work towards reducing the devastating impact of preeclampsia on mothers, babies, and families.

For more information on preeclampsia biomarkers, investigational therapies for preeclampsia, and ethical research in pregnancy, join us today, World Preeclampsia Day, May 22, 2023, for a live webinar featuring preeminent preeclampsia researchers, physician-scientists, and ethicists by registering here: https://www.endpreeclampsia.org/events

About EndPreeclampsia.org

EndPreeclampsia.org is a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness about preeclampsia, a disorder that affects pregnant individuals and their unborn babies. Our mission is to provide pregnant people with compassionate support, evidence-based information, and tools to advocate for themselves and improve healthcare practices to prevent and mitigate the impact of preeclampsia. Through our initiatives, we aim to ensure better outcomes for mothers and babies affected by this life-threatening condition.