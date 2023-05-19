MDC to hold Kids' Fishing Day June 10 at Shepherd of the Hills Hatchery

Body

BRANSON, Mo. – Young anglers will have opportunities to catch fish at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Kids’ Fishing Day on June 10 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Bella Donna Education Pond at MDC’s Shepherd of the Hills Fish Hatchery near Branson. The event is open to anglers ages 15 and under.

Sunfish and channel catfish will be the fish anglers will be trying to catch at the pond, which is east of the main hatchery complex. (Signs will direct people to the event.) A few loaner fishing poles will be available, but participants are encouraged to bring their own fishing equipment. MDC staff will be providing worms for bait, but participants can bring their own, too. No registration is required for this event. For more information, call 417-334-4865, ext. 0. Shepherd of the Hills Hatchery is located at 483 Hatchery Road in Branson.

This event is being held in conjunction with Free Fishing Weekend, the annual event in June through which fishing permits are not required at any state-managed fishing location. It should be noted that all other fishing regulations (length limits, possession limits, etc.) still apply for Free Fishing Weekend.

