Rocky Fork Lakes Shooting Range to reopen May 20 for normal summer hours

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Rocky Fork Lakes Shooting Range maintenance and renovation has been completed, and the area will reopen May 20 in accordance with the normal summer operating hours.

This month, changes were made to the target holders, and new concrete paths in front of the target holders were poured. While the shooting range was closed to the public, the remainder of Rocky Fork Lakes Conservation Area remained open during the repairs.

Normal summer hours for the range, which are Wednesday through Sunday, 12-6 p.m., will be in effect through the end of September. Extended hours of 12-8 p.m. will be available on the following days:

June 9

June 23

July 7

July 21

Aug. 4

Aug. 18

Rocky Fork Lakes shooting range is in Boone County. From Columbia, take Highway 63 north 7 miles, then Peabody Road east 1 mile to the area.