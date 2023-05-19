Consul General of Malaysia, Deddy Faisal Ahmad Salleh hosts High Tea reception for MTCP alumni

Consul General Deddy joins the MTCP alumni group photograph Consul General Deddy with the alumni members Consul General Deddy delivering his remarks during MTCP alumni gathering

Over 1,000 has benefited from MTCP capacity-building programmes in the Philippines

DAVAO CITY, PHILIPPINES, May 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Consul General of Malaysia, Mr. Deddy Faisal Bin Ahmad Salleh, and his wife, Madam Noor Emilia Alias hosted a High Tea reception to honor the alumni members of the Malaysian Technical Cooperation Programme (MTCP) in Davao City on 18 May 2023.

The purpose of the reception is to promote continuous engagements and foster a long-lasting and strong bond of friendship with all government officials who have attended the MTCP courses in Malaysia. It is also to establish closer relations and strengthen networking between the Consulate General of Malaysia in Davao City and former MTCP participants, particularly from Mindanao.

The MTCP has long been recognized as a pillar of international collaboration, promoting knowledge exchange, capacity building, and sustainable development across a wide range of sectors. Through its scholarship programs, technical training, and knowledge-sharing initiatives, the MTCP has created a platform for individuals like yourselves to gain invaluable expertise and skills in various fields, contributing to the overall progress of both countries.

MCP emphasizes human resources development mainly through training and capacity-building courses including short-term courses at Malaysian public and private training institutions, and long-term courses at Malaysian public universities.

Annually, Malaysia's flagship MCP offers more than 60 technical training and capacity-building programs in vast areas of development in collaboration with leading local training institutions and international development partners.

"Last year alone, a total of 81 MTCP Short term online courses and a graduate scholarship were offered to the Philippines. Three such courses were specially designed for the Philippines: Executive Certificate in Islamic Banking Management; Executive Certificate in Takaful Management Programme; and Integrating ICT in English Language Training and Learning for Southern Philippines, designed for teachers in Mindanao," shared Consul General Deddy.

The MTCP alumni community has reached quite an incredible height. Worldwide, TCP has a membership of about 14,500 alumni around the globe.

The partnership between Malaysia and the Philippines has not only strengthened bilateral ties but has also provided valuable opportunities for sustainable growth and socio-economic progress. Malaysia is committed to continued efforts in capacity building which will be vital to ensure the long-term peace and economic development of the Southern Philippines and Mindanao region.

To the MTCP alumni, the Consul General said, "As esteemed alumni of the MTCP, you are the torchbearers of its mission and vision. Your experiences, achievements, and contributions speak volumes about the program's effectiveness and impact. I urge each and every one of you to become ambassadors for the MTCP, sharing your success stories and the immense benefits you have derived from this program. By spreading the good word, you will not only inspire others to follow in your footsteps but also strengthen the ties between our nations and encourage further collaboration."

