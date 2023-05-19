LikeRE, A Leading EdTech And Social Network For Real Estate Professionals, Adds Muriel Williams-Thompson To The Board
LikeRE is exactly what the real estate industry needs to educate and empower real estate professionals to serve their communities, while empowering agents who represent minorities on home ownership.”GREENWOOD VILLAGE, COLORADO, USA, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LikeRE, Inc. (“LikeRE”) a leading EdTech and Social Networking platform for real estate professionals, announced Muriel Williams-Thompson as Board Director.
— Muriel Williams-Thompson
“Muriel brings remarkable experience and insight to LikeRE as a Director,” said Beau LaPoint, CEO for LikeRE. “She brings to our team more than twenty years of real estate executive experience with organizations whose focus has been on equity, diversity and inclusion for minorities in homeownership - which aligns very well with LikeRE’s vision,” added LaPoint.
Muriel has been the Managing Broker of Town & Country Realty since 2015, and a real estate agent since 2006. She comes from a lineage of real estate professionals passionate about equity, diversity and inclusion, as her grandfather was a Founding member of the Denver Chapter of NAREB (National Association of Real Estate Brokers), established in 1947.
“LikeRE is exactly what the real estate industry needs to educate and empower real estate professionals to serve their communities, while empowering and educating agents who represent minorities on home ownership," said Managing Broker of Town & Country Realty, Muriel Williams-Thompson. “As a LikeRE Director, I’m ready to help the company make the local and national connections that will result in better education and awareness for real estate professionals to address the challenges their buyers and sellers face everyday,” added Muriel.
Through the LikeRE.com platform, real estate professionals and companies are empowered with unmatched technology to serve their clients while growing their own business expertise.
About LikeRE, Inc.
More than 100 real estate professionals came together as co-founders and creators of the LikeRE real estate social network and professional development platform. LikeRE.com promotes greater industry education, increased marketing efficiency, decrease in transactional mistakes, and provides real estate professionals with the ability to save time and grow their expertise in the residential real estate sector.
Beau LaPoint
LikeRE, Inc.
+1 877-700-7107
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
Other