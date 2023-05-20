New Mystery Novel “Who Killed Nia Johnes” Exposes the Underbelly of the Academic World

Cover Image, Who Killed Nia Johnes

I couldn't pass this title up. It sounds right up the alley of The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks and The Short and Tragic Life of Robert Peace.” — Thelittlibrarian on Instagram

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, May 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Monasteria Press LLC has announced the release of Dr. Elisabeth Link’s latest mystery novel, “Who Killed Nia Johnes”, a story of a promising young scientist who is killed in a network of intrigue and nefarious academic schemes. The new book will be available at Amazon and other retailers worldwide.

With her books about strong female protagonists in science, technology, engineering and mathematics/ medicine (STEM), Dr. Link has captured the hearts of her readers. With her latest release, Dr. Link weaves discussions about integrity, identity and genetically enhanced humans into a high-octane page-turning detective story.

Who should have the power to decide the makeup of our genes? Do we want humans 2.0 ?

The story revolves around a fictional university in the hills above Redwood City, CA, known as Silicon Valley University of Evolutionary Computation (SUEC). A young researcher, Dr. Nia Johnes, uncovers unsettling research activities at SUEC and is shot by a mysterious killer. The seemingly idyllic university community is turned upside down as FBI special agent Terrel Wright, CIA operative Dr. Annya Segond and radiologist Dr. Lili Pham work together to solve the mystery behind Nia's death. What are the experiments on human in vitro fertilization (IVF) that SUEC leaders would prefer to keep quiet? Are the unexplained infections that are plaguing the campus somehow connected? Terrel, Annya and Lili must fight to save their lives and their careers as they race to prevent further deaths and to uncover the shocking truth behind Who Killed Nia Johnes.

Dr. Link is is a professor of radiology at Stanford University, Member of the American Society for Clinical Investigation (ASCI, honor society for physician scientists) and Fellow of the American Institute for Medical and Biomedical Engineering (AIMBE). Dr. Link is also member of the Pegasus Writers at Stanford, a group of physician-scientists who write creatively. Besides unraveling hot topics in science and medicine through her mystery novels, Dr. Link uses her experience as a female professor to teach her readers how to stand up for themselves and others in the STEM environment. Her books pass on the message that we are all heroes-in-waiting. The time will come where each one of us will get a call to stand up and be the hero.



Other books by Dr. Link include:

The Stolen Brain Chip. A fast-paced mystery novel with an educational twist. Newly developed brain chips, which can enhance a person’s brain capacity, are stolen. Thus begins a string of events that leaves fifteen people injured, five hospitalized and four dead. Dr. Lili Pham, Dr. Annya Segond, FBI agent Terrel Wright and FBI agent Angus Weber start a race against time to rescue a young student from a ruthless killer, retrieve the brain chips and prevent a bomb explosion on the University campus.

Dr. Link is available for media interviews and can be reached using the information above, or by email through editors@monasteria-press.com. All of her books are available at online book retailers. New Monasteria books and quotes from these books can be found on the Monasteria Press website (http://monasteria-press.com/) and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/monasteria_press/.