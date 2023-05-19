ARGENTINE HITMAKERS TIAGO PZK & TINI REUNITE FOR “ME ENTERÉ”

Pulsating, reggaeton/cumbia single is steamy follow-up to the duo’s 2022 smash, “El Último Beso”

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tiago PZK and TINI once again team up for “Me Enteré,” a sexy, syncopating single produced by Zecca that explores the fusion between reggaetón and cumbia on what promises to be yet another classic from the pair of global icons.

"Baby, I found out that you had a fight with him. I wasn't going to ask, but you called me," Tiago PZK and TINI sing passionately to one another as they begin to recall how much they miss their time together with their beloved ones.

The arresting video for the bobbing track stars Tiago PZK, who finds him in a fight with a girl, after which he later runs into TINI and some friends who are going through the same relationship issues. The encounter between Tiago PZK and Tini starts out as a fun friendship, before quickly evolving into a steamy encounter dripping with heartfelt sensuality.

Produced by MAÑANA and directed by Laura Vifer, the video was shot in Spain, on the outskirts of Madrid and in some emblematic points of the city, such as the world-famous Gran Vía street and the King Philip IV section.

“Me Enteré” is the second collaboration between Tiago and TINI after "El Último Beso", their 2022 hit that accumulated more than 60M streams and 39M views.

Tiago PZK is currently working on new tracks for release later this year. In March, he released his second album, “Portales Deluxe,” which includes 7 new songs, such as the blockbuster single, "Que Se Parezca A Tí," which reached #1 on Argentine radio stations and became his first #1 single on the Pop Charts in Mexico.

Official video Me Entere