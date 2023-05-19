Aggreko Energy Transition Solutions Partners With “Farmers Powering Communities” To Support Historic Community Solar Initiative

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aggreko, the world’s leading provider of mobile modular power, temperature control and energy services, today announced that the company’s Energy Transition Solutions (“Aggreko ETS”) division will become the strategic capital partner for the Farmers Powering Communities community solar initiative. Aggreko ETS will provide capital and additional development expertise to the partnership and will also own and operate several community solar assets.



Formed last year, Aggreko ETS focuses on developing, owning, and operating clean energy infrastructure in North America through long-term investment and partnerships from within Aggreko. Farmers Powering Communities is an ideal investment opportunity for Aggreko ETS, as the initiative brings together a development firm pioneering “social impact solar” in Edelen Renewables; America’s leading farmland preservation organization, American Farmland Trust; and the nation’s largest subscriber of community solar power, Arcadia. Through Farmers Powering Communities, Aggreko ETS will join the three firms in working together to realize the building out of 500MW of community solar projects this decade.

“We’re excited to provide vital support to the community solar efforts of Farmers Powering Communities,” said Prashanth Prakash, Aggreko ETS’s Chief Commercial Officer. “Expanding access to community solar, which offers a cost-efficient way for people to use solar energy, aligns with our mission to accelerate the energy transition through clean energy infrastructure that delivers reliable, economic energy. Working together, we are confident of our success in bringing the economic and environmental benefits of community solar to small-town America.”

Adam Edelen, Founder & CEO of Edelen Renewables, added, “Bringing together those working to feed the planet with those working to save it in an initiative to build 500MW, $1 billion portfolio of community solar is a massive, historic undertaking. Doing so requires a strategic partner that not only shares our values but has the expertise and capital resources to help us make history in communities all over America. In Aggreko ETS, we’ve found our ideal partner.”

“Farmers are on the frontlines of climate change, experiencing extreme weather events that impact their crops, livestock and livelihoods,” said John Piotti, AFT president and CEO. “We also know that farms can be part of the solution to the climate crisis. Farmland can draw carbon from the air to rebuild soil when farmed using climate-smart practices like cover crops and reduced tillage. We need to dramatically ramp up solar energy production while retaining our farms and ranches. That’s what this partnership is all about. Doing solar the right way and putting it in the right place is what we call Smart Solar.”

To learn more about how Farmers Powering Communities is actively originating and developing a pipeline of community solar projects, visit fpc.community. More information on Aggreko ETS’s scalable investments and partnerships in clean energy can be found at www.aggreko.com/en-us/ets-nam.

About Aggreko

Aggreko is a world-leading provider of mobile modular power, temperature control and energy services. Operating in a rapidly changing energy market, our priority is to support our customers through the energy transition by providing cost-effective and flexible answers to the simple or complex challenges our customers face.

Founded in Scotland in 1962, Aggreko has grown from a small local business to a global energy pioneer, employing more than 6,000 people. Headquartered in Glasgow, we’ve remained true to our roots, and have operations in over 204 locations, ready to deliver energy solutions to every corner of the globe.

Aggreko creates bespoke solutions to provide all electricity, heating and cooling needs using the latest fuels and storage solutions. This is powered by our trademark passion, unrivaled international experience, and local knowledge.

We recognize our position as partners in the energy transition and are constantly evolving our products to provide better solutions no matter the sector.

For more information, please visit our local website at: www.aggreko.com .

Media Contacts:

Justin Williams

Trevi Communications for Aggreko

justin@trevicomm.com

+1 (978) 539-7157‬‬