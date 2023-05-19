Awakening Earns 2023 Academics’ Choice Smart Media Award for Mind-Building Excellence
Awakening, a mobile app that helps students learn math and science, has been honored with a 2023 Academics' Choice Smart Media Award.
We are always striving to create engaging and effective educational games, and we are proud that Legends has been recognized for its work addressing the critical challenges facing education today.”LAUREL, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Legends of Learning is pleased to announce that Awakening has been honored with a 2023 Academics’ Choice Smart Media Award, a prestigious seal of educational quality, reserved only for the best mind-building media and toys. The independent Academics’ Choice Awards program and its seal of excellence are recognized worldwide by consumers and educational institutions as a mark of genuinely effective learning tools that stimulate the mind, and provide potential for the student to fully develop higher order thinking skills.
— Dr. Vadim Polikov, co-founder and CEO of Legends of Learning
Awakening is a curriculum-aligned learning game that is used by millions of students and teachers around the world. The app is designed to engage students in math and science, and to help them develop critical thinking and problem-solving skills.
Awakening is a winner of the Academics’ Choice Smart Media Award in the mobile app category. The Academics' Choice Advisory Board consists of leading thinkers and graduates from Princeton, Harvard, George Washington University, and other reputable educational institutions.
Product-appropriate volunteer reviewers, combined with the brainpower of the Board, determine the coveted winners. Entries are judged by category (i.e. mobile app, toy, book, website, magazine, etc.), subject area, and grade level, and evaluated based on standardized criteria rooted in constructivist learning theory. The full list of winners is posted online at www.AcademicsChoice.com.
About Academics’ Choice™:
Academics' Choice helps consumers find exceptional brain-boosting material. Academics’ Choice is the only international awards program designed to bring increased recognition to publishers, manufacturers, independent authors and developers that aim to stimulate cognitive development. A volunteer panel of product-appropriate judges, including parents, educators, scientists, artists, doctors, nurses, librarians, students and children, evaluate submissions based on educational benefits such as higher-order thinking skills, character building, creative play, durability and originality. Only the genuine “mind-builders” are recognized with the coveted Academics’ Choice Award™.
