Notice of Public Comment Period - Draft Air Quality Permits 7348 and 7349, Smith Property Holdings Five DC LP, Avalon the Albemarle

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that, pursuant to 20 DCMR §210, the Air Quality Division (AQD) of the Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE), located at 1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor, Washington DC, intends to issue Permit Nos. 7348 and 7349 to Smith Property Holdings Five DC LP to operate two (2) identical Cleaver Brooks dual fuel-fired (natural gas and No. 2 fuel oil) boilers, located at the Avalon the Albemarle, 4501 Connecticut Avenue NW, Washington DC. The contact person for the facility is Donovan Atwell, Maintenance Manager, at (202) 362-5115.

Boilers to be Permitted:

Equipment Location Emission Unit ID Model Number Serial Number Natural Gas Rating (MMBTU/hr) No. 2 Fuel Oil Rating (MMBTU/hr) Permit Number Avalon the Albemarle 4501 Connecticut Ave NW Washington DC Boiler 1 CB 300-200 L-77070 8.369 8.165 7348 Avalon the Albemarle 4501 Connecticut Ave NW Washington DC Boiler 2 CB 300-200 L-81562 8.369 8.165 7349

Emissions:

The estimated maximum annual emissions from each of the two (2) 8.369 MMBTU/hr dual fuel-fired (natural gas and No. 2 fuel-oil) boilers, assuming 8,760 hours per year of operation at maximum capacity on the highest-polluting allowable fuel, are expected to be as follows:

Maximum Annual Emissions

for Each Boiler Pollutant (tons/yr) Total Particulate Matter (PM Total) τ 0.81 Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) 0.05 Nitrogen Oxides (NOx) 4.91 Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) 0.20 Carbon Monoxide (CO) 3.02

τ PM Total includes both filterable and condensable fractions.

The proposed emission limits are as follows:

Each of the boilers (identified as Boiler 1 and Boiler 2) shall not emit pollutants in excess of those specified in the following table [20 DCMR 201]:

Pollutant Short-Term Limit (Natural Gas) (lb/hr) Short-Term Limit (No. 2 Fuel oil) (lb/hr) Carbon Monoxide (CO) 0.69 0.28 Oxides of Nitrogen (NO x ) 0.82 1.12 Total Particulate Matter (PM Total)τ 0.06 0.19 Sulfur Dioxide (SO 2 ) 0.01 0.01

τ PM Total includes both filterable and condensable fractions.

b. Visible emissions shall not be emitted into the outdoor atmosphere from the boilers, except that discharges not exceeding forty percent (40%) opacity (unaveraged) shall be permitted for two (2) minutes in any sixty (60) minute period and for an aggregate of twelve (12) minutes in any twenty-four hour (24 hr.) period during start-up, cleaning, adjustment of combustion controls, or malfunction of the equipment [20 DCMR 606.1]

c. Total suspended particulate matter (TSP) emissions from each of the boilers shall not be greater than 0.11 pounds per million BTU. [20 DCMR 600.1].

d. An emission into the atmosphere of odorous or other air pollutants from any source in any quantity and of any characteristic, and duration which is, or is likely to be injurious to the public health or welfare, or which interferes with the reasonable enjoyment of life or property is prohibited. [20 DCMR 903.1]

The permit application and supporting documentation, along with the draft permit are available for public inspection at AQD and copies may be made available between the hours of 8:15 A.M. and 4:45 P.M. Monday through Friday. Interested parties wishing to view these documents should provide their names, addresses, telephone numbers and affiliation, if any, to Stephen S. Ours at (202) 535-1747. Copies of the draft permit and related technical support memorandum are also available in the attachments section below..

A public hearing on this permitting action will not be held unless DOEE has received a request for such a hearing within 30 days of the publication of this notice. Interested parties may also submit written comments on the permitting action. The written comments must include the person’s name, telephone number, affiliation, if any, mailing address and a statement outlining the air quality issues in dispute and any facts underscoring those air quality issues. All relevant comments will be considered in issuing the final permit.

Comments on the draft permit and any request for a public hearing should be addressed to:

Stephen S. Ours

Chief, Permitting Branch - Air Quality Division

Department of Energy and Environment

1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor

Washington, DC 20002

[email protected]



No comments or hearing requests submitted after June 20, 2023 will be accepted.

For more information, please contact Stephen S. Ours at (202) 535-1747 or [email protected].