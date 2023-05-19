Trade Finance Market Sales to Generate $56.06 Billion by 2026 at 3.79% CAGR | BNP Paribas, Standard Chartered Bank

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global trade finance market was estimated at $39.71 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach $56.06 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.79% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, top investment pockets, and wavering market trends.

Rise in technological advancements, increased competition and new trade contracts, and development in the field of global trade finance are the major factors propelling the growth of the global trade finance market. On the other hand, lack of focus on SMEs, and surge in trade wars curtail down the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, improvement in the technological sphere is expected to usher in new opportunities in the industry

The export and agency finance segment generated the largest share in 2018-

Based on product type, the export and agency finance segment accounted for nearly four-fifths of the total market share in 2018, and is projected to retain its dominance during the study period. At the same time, the supply chain finance segment is anticipated to manifest the highest CAGR of 3.81% throughout the forecast period,

The banks segment to retain the lion’s share by 2026-

Based on service providers, the banks segment contributed to 91% of the total marker revenue in 2018, and is expected to lead the trail by 2026. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 3.83% during 2019–2026.

LAMEA to rule the roost-

Based on region, LAMEA held the highest market share in 2018, generating more than two-fifths of the total market, and is predicted to retain its top share during the estimated period. Nevertheless, the region across Europe would showcase the fastest CAGR of 3.95% till 2026. The other two regions analyzed through the market report include North America and Asia-Pacific.

Frontrunners in the industry-

The key players analyzed in the report include Bank of America, BNP Paribas, Standard Chartered Bank, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., Citigroup Inc., Royal Bank of Scotland, Euler Hermes, HSBC Holdings plc, Asian Development Bank (ADB), and JPMorgan Chase & Co. These players have incorporated a number of exclusive strategies including expansions, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, collaborations, and others to retain their strong hold in the market.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This study includes the trade finance market analysis, trade finance services market trends, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and trade finance market opportunity.

The trade finance market size is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the trade finance market.

Trade Finance Market Report Highlights

Aspects Details

By Product Type

Commercial Letters of Credit (LCs)

Standby Letters of Credit (LCs)

Guarantees

others

By Provider

Banks

Trade Finance Houses

Others

By Application

Domestic

International

By End User

Traders

Importers

Exporters

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

By Key Market Players

Asian Development Bank

Bank of America Corporation

BNP Paribas S.A.

Citigroup Inc.

Euler Hermes Group

HSBC Holdings PLC

JPMorgan Chase & Co

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Inc.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc

Standard Chartered PLC

