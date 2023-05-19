The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Announces the Miami Area April 2023 Employment Data

Governor DeSantis Announces Miami Area Unemployment Rate at 1.8 Percent, Down 0.8 Percentage Point Over the Year in April 2023



Miami, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the Miami area unemployment rate was 1.8 percent in April 2023, down 0.8 percentage point over the year. Additionally, the Miami metro area added 42,500 new private sector jobs, a 3.8 percent increase over the year. The Miami metro area led the metro areas in job gains over the year in trade, transportation and utilities, increasing by 10,500 jobs.

The industries gaining the most jobs over the year were education and health services, increasing by 11,800 jobs; professional and business services, increasing by 11,600 jobs; and trade, transportation and utilities, increasing by 10,500 jobs. The Miami area labor force increased by 26,122 over the year, a 1.9 percent increase.

In April 2023, Florida’s unemployment rate was 2.6 percent for the fourth consecutive month, which is 0.8 percentage point lower than the national rate of 3.4 percent. Florida’s statewide unemployment rate has remained lower than the national rate for 30 consecutive months since November 2020.

In April 2023, the labor force was 10,960,000, an increase of 5.8 percent since February 2020. Between April 2022 and April 2023, Florida’s total private sector employment grew by 336,200 jobs (4.1 percent), which is faster than the national private sector job growth rate of 2.7 percent during the same time period. In April 2023, with the exception of October 2022, Florida employers have added jobs for 35 months since May 2020. Florida’s over-the-year private sector job growth rate has exceeded the nation’s growth rate for 25 consecutive months since April 2021.

Florida’s labor force grew over-the-year by 2.3 percent (+248,000), faster than the national labor force growth rate of 1.7 percent. In April 2023, Florida’s labor force grew by 0.3 percent (+38,000), while the national labor force declined by less than 0.1 percent over the month. In April 2023, total private employment increased by 18,200 (+0.2 percent), growth on par with the national rate of change.

In April 2023, the professional and business services sector gained the most jobs among all major industries, adding 10,900 jobs (+0.7 percent) from the previous month, followed by education and health services with 7,100 jobs (+0.5 percent) and financial activities with the addition of 2,700 jobs (+0.4 percent).

Data from the month of April continues to indicate there are many job opportunities available for Floridians throughout the state, with more than 464,000 jobs posted online. Floridians in search of work and new job opportunities are encouraged to turn to the CareerSource Florida network for help. Floridians can find guidance on how to register with Employ Florida and search listings of available local job openings. Career seekers also can improve their employability by perfecting resume writing and interviewing skills, establishing career goals and pursuing customized career training. These services are provided at no cost to job seekers.

To view the April 2023 employment data, visit: www.floridajobs.org/labor-market-information/labor-market-information-press-releases/monthly-press-releases.

Visit Florida Insight for more information on labor market and economic data. Additionally, the Department has provided a video to assist users in explaining the data provided through Florida Insight.

