Web3 Game Studio Metagame Industries raises Strategic Funding Round at a Nearly $100 Million Valuation

/EIN News/ -- Singpapore, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metagame Industries, a Web3 game studio, has announced the successful completion of a strategic funding round, securing a valuation of nearly $100 million. This remarkable achievement positions the company to accelerate the development of their highly anticipated game, Abyss World.

Metagame Industries attracted a prestigious lineup of investors for this funding round, including industry giants such as Sui developer Mysten Labs, leading Swiss gaming platform Xterio, renowned game publisher Funplus, prominent investment firms Big Brain Holdings, 2moon Capital, Chainhill Capital, Dweb3 Capital, ZeroX Fund, and MH Ventures, among others. The caliber and diversity of the investor pool underscore the immense confidence and recognition bestowed upon Metagame Industries and its visionary approach to the Web3 gaming sector.

Abyss World, the flagship AAA game within the Sui ecosystem, represents an extraordinary collaboration with Mysten Labs. The game has already garnered substantial attention, with an impressive count of nearly 120,000 global pre-orders registered on Steam wishlist.

With the successful completion of this funding round, Metagame Industries is primed to expedite the development of Abyss World, an immersive gaming experience that promises to push the boundaries of web3 gaming. The injection of capital will enable the studio to harness cutting-edge AI technologies, realize ambitious creative visions, and deliver an unparalleled gaming experience to a global audience eagerly anticipating its arrival.



