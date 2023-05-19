STEALTHGAS INC. Announces the Date for the Release of the First Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Results, Conference Call and Webcast

/EIN News/ -- ATHENS, Greece, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STEALTHGAS INC. (NASDAQ: GASS) (the “Company”), a ship-owning company serving the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sector of the international shipping industry, announced today that it will release its first quarter operating and financial results for the period ended March 31, 2023 before the market opens in New York on May 24, 2023.



On May 24, 2023 at 11:00 am ET, the company’s management will host a conference call to discuss the results and the company’s operations and outlook.

Conference Call details: Conference call participants should pre-register using the below link to receive the dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which are required to access the conference call.

Online Registration:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI5c9637ad405a415e879c6058e59ec56f

Slides and audio webcast:

There will also be a live and then archived webcast of the conference call, through the STEALTHGAS INC. website (www.stealthgas.com). Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

About STEALTHGAS INC.

StealthGas Inc. is a ship-owning company serving the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sector of the international shipping industry. StealthGas Inc.’s fleet consists of fully pressurised, semi refrigerated and fully refrigerated vessels. StealthGas Inc.’s shares are listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and trade under the symbol “GASS.”

Visit our website at www.stealthgas.com

Company Contact: Konstantinos Sistovaris STEALTHGAS.INC. E-mail: info@stealthgas.com