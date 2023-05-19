Here Is What 350+ Oilfield Water Leaders Discussed In Forth Worth This Week

The 3rd Oilfield Water Markets Conference was a success, showcasing sustainability and executives, firms, and ideas driving strong progress in produced water.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, USA, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The organizers of the 2023 Oilfield Water Markets Conference wish to thank all speakers, sponsors, and attendees of this week’s conference.

For two days at the Fort Worth Convention Center this week, leaders from across the oilfield water value chain gathered in a critically important discussion about the business trends and best practices creating a sustainable future in the shale industry.

Alongside candid acknowledgement of the volumetric challenges associated with produced water as demand for U.S. oil production increases, there was recognition of how far the industry has advanced in recent years and discussion about cutting-edge innovation.

For example, data shown at the event at the event by regulators, third-party geoscientists, and water managers provided evidence of a peak and decline in seismicity in key zones after recent proactive measures taken by energy firms and regulatory bodies.

Participants were optimistic that continued investment themes such as recycling, interconnectivity, and beneficial reuse will drive additional progress, creating sustainable flow assurance in the shale hydrocarbon industry, which is an essential component of energy supply, economic growth, and national security in the United States.

“Something that stood out to everyone in attendance at this event was the market participants’ deep care for and investment in environmental stewardship,” said Joseph Triepke and Pete Cook, managing partners at Oilfield Water Connection. “E&Ps and water midstream firms alike are investing billions of dollars in new infrastructure to improve water stewardship and mitigate risk. The future of this sector is exciting and its leadership is strong - we are impressed at the creative innovations entering this robust marketplace at unprecedented scale.”

In addition to more than 80 C-level executives in attendance, top regulators, analysts, investors, business leaders, and consultants also joined the conference.

