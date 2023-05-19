Retractable Awnings Market Company Profiles, Size to Exceed USD 13,820.0 Million Forecast by 2030

The retractable awnings market is expected to reach $13,820.0 million by 2030, At a CAGR of 8.2% forecast to 2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, May 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Retractable Awnings Market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by the increasing demand for outdoor living spaces and the desire for more versatile and functional shade solutions. Retractable awnings provide an ideal solution for homeowners and businesses seeking to enhance their outdoor areas by providing adjustable shade and protection from the elements.

The retractable awnings market was valued at $6,024.4 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $13,820.0 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Leading market players in the global Retractable Awnings Market include:

Advanced Design Awnings & Signs, Commercial Awnings Ltd, Eide Industries, Inc., Marygrove Awnings, MARKILUX GmbH + CO. KG, Mitjavila, NuImagePro & NuImage Awnings, Shades Awnings, Sunesta, Warema Renkhoff SE.

In addition to their aesthetic appeal and functionality, retractable awnings also offer energy-saving benefits. By providing shade over windows and outdoor areas, they can help reduce the heat gain inside buildings, thereby decreasing the reliance on air conditioning systems. This, in turn, leads to lower energy consumption and utility costs, making retractable awnings an environmentally friendly choice.

The market for retractable awnings has also been boosted by advancements in technology. Motorized and automated awning systems have gained traction, allowing users to extend or retract their awnings with the touch of a button or via smartphone applications. These smart features provide convenience and ease of use, further enhancing the overall appeal of retractable awnings.

As more consumers recognize the value and benefits of retractable awnings, the market is expected to witness continued growth in the coming years. Manufacturers and suppliers are continually innovating to meet the increasing demand, offering improved designs, enhanced durability, and additional features. With the rising emphasis on outdoor living and the need for sustainable solutions, the retractable awnings market is poised for a prosperous future.

Regional Analysis:

Region-wise, the global Retractable Awnings market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). In 2020, Asia-Pacific was the highest contributor to the global Retractable Awnings market share, and LAMEA is anticipated to secure a leading position during the forecast period

