NEW BOUTIQUE HOTEL OPENS IN HISTORIC PROPERTY IN THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN LEAVENWORTH

Newly-renovated Hotel Leavenworth Lobby King Suite, one of many room choices to select from Enjoy an evening glass of wine overlooking the North Cascades mountains and the Wenatchee River

Hotel Leavenworth, formerly the Bavarian Ritz Hotel, announces completion of full renovation project

Rebuilding every detail of the hotel has been a labor of love, patience, and determination for me. The location in the heart of town and community holds special significance for me and my family.” — Rob Ahrens

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hotel Leavenworth, a boutique hotel located in the heart of Leavenworth, WA, today announced the grand opening of its new fully-renovated and rebranded hotel, under the ownership of entrepreneur Rob Ahrens.

Hotel Leavenworth, formerly the Bavarian Ritz, was purchased by Ahrens in November 2022. He had a lofty vision to transform the property into a modern, elevated, lodge-style hotel with a focus on service and hospitality. Throughout the construction and design process, there was careful consideration to maintain the historic elements, artwork, and old-world charm. The hotel’s location offers the perfect launch pad to walk around the village and completely engulf yourself in all that Leavenworth has to offer.

The renovations took six months and were done by Ahrens himself along with his cousin, and a small team of subcontractors. A former corporate executive in Seattle and lifelong entrepreneur, Ahrens began his career in the hospitality business in 2017 by converting his home’s detached garage into a tiny house and renting it on Airbnb. Soon after growing his Airbnb business, Ahrens purchased and renovated the College Inn Hotel on the campus of the University of Washington. Leavenworth has always been a dream destination given his time whitewater river rafting on the Wenatchee River, so when the historic Bavarian Ritz was up for sale he jumped at the opportunity.

“As we unveil and welcome guests to the new Hotel Leavenworth, I take great pride in seeing the outcome of our renovation project. Redesigning and rebuilding every detail of the hotel has been a labor of love, patience, and determination for me. The hotel's ideal location in the heart of this beloved town and community holds special significance for me and my family,” said Rob Ahrens, Owner and General Manager.

The renovations were extensive and involved a transformation of each of the 16 rooms, which were stripped to the bare walls and completed one-by-one. The communal spaces were updated including the street-level lobby complete with a live edge front desk. Another amenity of the hotel is the large sun deck which offers guests expansive views of the snow-capped Cascade Mountains and Wenatchee River. Rates are seasonal and range in price with the peak times being the summer months and the winter holiday season. The hotel is dog-friendly, has electric fireplaces in every room, and has a selection of rooms with jetted and jacuzzi tubs.

Leavenworth, a Bavarian-themed German village since the 1960s, is nestled in the picturesque Cascade Mountains and is known for being “America’s-Christmas Town.” Two and a half hours from Seattle, Leavenworth is a popular year-round vacation destination with visitors coming from all over the world. It is known for its festivals, beer gardens, wine tasting rooms, shopping, and extensive outdoor activities including skiing, biking, hiking, rafting, and more.

Hotel Leavenworth is located at 633 Front Street, Leavenworth, WA 98826. Guests can make reservations through hotelleavenworth.com or by calling 509-548-5455. Visit the hotel’s Instagram page @hotel_leavenworth for updates.