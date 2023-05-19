Submit Release
Pax­ton Announces Sec­ond Inves­ti­ga­tion into Texas Hos­pi­tal for Poten­tial­ly Unlaw­ful­ly Per­form­ing ​“Gen­der Tran­si­tion­ing” Procedures

Attorney General Paxton has announced an investigation into Texas Children’s Hospital to determine if the entity is actively engaging in illegal behavior and performing “gender transitioning” procedures on children.  

“I’ve been clear that any ‘gender transitioning’ procedures that hurt our children constitute child abuse under Texas law,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Recent reports indicate that Texas Children’s Hospital may be unlawfully performing such procedures, and my office it is working to uncover the truth. I am committed to investigating any entity in our state to ensure that our children are protected. Though many unhinged activists compromising the healthcare field think otherwise, children are not to be treated as science experiments. Doctors and hospitals should not be pushing mutilative and irreversible ‘gender transitioning’ procedures that will negatively impact innocent children for the rest of their lives.”  

This investigation comes after Attorney General Paxton launched an investigation into Dell Children’s Medical Center over unlawful behavior related to “gender transitioning” procedures. 

Likewise, the Request to Examine (“RTE”) issued to Texas Children’s Hospital can aid in uncovering additional information to identify if any state laws have been broken.  

To read the RTE, click here.  

