eXp Realty Adds Nine New Vendors to Its Internal Marketplace, eXp Solutions

/EIN News/ -- BELLINGHAM, Wash., May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, “the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet™” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced the addition of nine new industry-leading vendors, tools and services to its eXp Solutions suite of offerings that its agents can use as an extension of their team throughout the real estate and homebuying lifecycle.

“As the industry’s most agent-centric brokerage, we are focused on helping our agents succeed and grow their businesses with the addition of vendors, tools and services that can save them valuable time and money,” said Leo Pareja, Chief Strategy Officer, eXp Realty. “Our team has vetted these products and services and are confident these providers care about our agents’ businesses as much as we do and will enable them to provide a world-class client experience.”

Professional Solutions

RateMyAgent aggregates an agent’s existing reviews, makes it easy to collect new ones and turns them into valuable content that feeds directly to their social media, Google Profile and website.

Transactly and SkyTC streamline the transaction process from pre-listing to post-closing. Through a mix of automation, integrations and tech-enabled services, they help agents save time and scale their business.

Marketing and Listing Solutions

Curbio helps complete pre-listing home updates and repairs with a streamlined solution that eliminates the stress of getting homes market-ready. From fast fix-ups to full renovations, Curbio takes the lead, with zero due until the home sells.

Blended Sense is a first-of-its-kind media technology platform that will provide all eXp agents with access to high-quality production and asset management.

Passive Prospecting™️ is the YouTube for real estate industry leaders, offering training, coaching and video editing services for real estate professionals.

Flow Living is an automated social media marketing tool that automatically creates ads from listings and targets the right audience across multiple platforms, sending leads directly to a digital device. Currently available outside the U.S. and Canada in 22 global markets.

Flowcode provides eXp agents with a platform to drive leads and measure the effectiveness of their offline media, marketing and consumer-facing efforts through Flowcode QR codes, customizable Flowpage mobile microsites and analytics dashboards. Unique Flowcodes can also be placed on marketing assets.

Real Grader measures, manages and maximizes an agent's digital presence, raising their grade on eight sites and building a strong unified digital brand.

