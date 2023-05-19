Submit Release
MDC invites landowners to a forest management workshop June 9 at Rudolf Bennitt Conservation Area

CLARK, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites landowners to a forest management workshop June 9 from 9:00 a.m. until noon at Rudolf Bennitt Conservation Area in Clark.

This workshop is designed to give landowners a better understanding of woodland management on private lands. Participants will learn invasive species management, timber harvest and sales, forest stewardship plans, cost share opportunities, timber stand improvement methods, and crop tree release.

Registration is required and can be done at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4dJ. Participants are asked to dress for the weather as this workshop will be conducted outdoors. Questions about this event can be sent to Kristen Williams by email at Kristen.williams@mdc.mo.gov or by phone at (660) 236-4227.

Rudolf Bennitt Conservation Area can be accessed from Columbia by taking Highway 63 north 19 miles, then Route F west 5 miles, then route T north 2.75 miles, then County Road 2930 west 0.5 mile to the area.

