Maya Mobile Announces a Milestone of 100,000 Travelers after Launching new Roaming Service.

US-based mobile data provider utilizing eSIM technology, Maya Mobile, celebrates a significant milestone of achieving 100,000 travelers after launching their new roaming service.

/EIN News/ -- Dover, Delaware, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maya Mobile, a US-based mobile data provider utilizing eSIM technology, announces a remarkable accomplishment by reaching the milestone of 100,000 travelers since Launching their roaming services. Despite launching during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic, Maya Mobile has experienced exponential growth as travel restrictions ease. Maya Mobile provides travelers with affordable and high-quality mobile data solutions, ensuring seamless connectivity worldwide.

Maya Mobile has set itself apart from the competition by prioritizing customer satisfaction and exceptional service. With a dedicated in-house team operating across different time zones, Maya Mobile boasts an average first response time of 8 to 10 minutes, ensuring that customers receive prompt assistance throughout their entire travel experience. From pre-purchase guidance to the hassle-free installation of the travel eSIM and continuous support during their trip, the company offers comprehensive customer service free of charge.

The flexibility of Maya Mobile's roaming data plans is another standout feature. By offering a range of prepaid and unlimited plans, the company caters to the diverse needs of travelers, providing them with customizable options that align with their usage requirements. This level of flexibility sets Maya Mobile apart from major travel eSIM providers in the market.

When it comes to network coverage, unlike competitors who prioritize cost or limited network options, Maya Mobile ensures premium connectivity by partnering with tier-one networks in as many countries as possible. In each country, the company strives to offer two or more premium networks, enabling seamless roaming and maximizing coverage for users. Where available, Maya Mobile also provides full 5G coverage, delivering cutting-edge technology for an enhanced mobile data experience.

Reflecting on the company's journey, Daniel Fry, Founder and CEO of Maya Mobile, said, "We built Maya Mobile against the backdrop of COVID-19 and the worldwide challenges created by the pandemic, not least of which was international travel. Despite the uncertainty that we would ever travel again, we saw an opportunity to create a telecommunications experience that helps give the joy of travel back to the world. Navigating the competitive landscape of mobile connectivity dominated by industry behemoths was not easy. But our vision was crystal clear – to redefine the way people connect, communicate, and experience telecommunications while they travel"

Maya Mobile's achievement of reaching 100,000 travelers since launching their roaming services, exemplifies its commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and transforming the roaming experience. As travel resumes and the world embraces new adventures, Maya Mobile continues to empower travelers with secure, affordable, and seamless mobile data connectivity.

“As the world recovers from the impact of the pandemic, travel has become more popular than ever before. People are seizing the opportunity to embark on the trips they had missed out on, and our innovative offerings have positioned us as the ideal solution for their data connectivity needs. Travelers are drawn to Maya Mobile's competitive pricing, unmatched customer service, and commitment to providing premium connectivity and security", Daniel Fry added.

Media contact:

Name:Daniel Fry

Email:pr@maya.net







