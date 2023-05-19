Massachusetts Unemployment & Job Estimates for April 2023 

Boston, MA — BOSTON, MA – May 19, 2023 – The state’s April total unemployment rate was 3.3 percent, down 0.2 percentage points from the revised March estimate of 3.5 percent, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development announced Friday.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) preliminary job estimates indicate Massachusetts gained 5,100 jobs in April. This follows March’s revised gain of 12,100 jobs. The largest over-the-month private sector job gains were in Education and Health Services, Information, and Professional, Scientific, and Business Services. Employment now stands at 3,759,200. Massachusetts gained 697,600 jobs since the employment low in April 2020.

From April 2022 to April 2023, BLS estimates Massachusetts gained 99,100 jobs. The largest over-the-year gains occurred in Education and Health Services, Professional, Scientific, and Business Services, and Leisure and Hospitality.

The state’s April unemployment rate of 3.3 percent was 0.1 percentage point below the national rate of 3.4 percent reported by BLS.

The labor force decreased by an estimated 2,200 from the revised estimate of 3,741,200 in March, as 8,300 more residents were employed, and 10,500 fewer residents were unemployed over-the-month.

Over-the-year, the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was down by 0.4 percentage points.

The state’s labor force participation rate – the total number of residents 16 or older who worked or were unemployed and actively sought work in the last four weeks – dropped by 0.1 percentage point to 64.9 percent over-the-month. Compared to April 2022, the labor force participation rate was down 0.5 percentage points.

April 2023 Employment Overview

Education and Health Services gained 1,900 jobs over-the-month. Over-the-year, 27,400 were added.

Government gained 1,500 jobs over-the-month. Over-the-year, 12,000 were added.

Information gained 1,300 jobs over-the-month. Over-the-year, 2,300 were added.

Construction gained 800 jobs over-the-month. Over-the-year, 5,800 were added.

Professional, Scientific, and Business Services gained 800 jobs over-the-month. Over-the-year, 23,100 were added.

Financial Activities gained 100 jobs over-the-month. Over-the-year, 6,900 were added.

Other Services lost 100 jobs over-the-month. Over-the-year, 4,100 were added.

Trade, Transportation, and Utilities lost 300 jobs over-the-month. Over-the-year, 4,200 were added.

Leisure and Hospitality lost 300 jobs over-the-month. Over-the-year, 13,700 were added.

Manufacturing lost 500 jobs over-the-month. Over-the-year, 400 were lost.

Labor Force Overview

The April estimates show 3,617,100 Massachusetts residents were employed and 121,900 were unemployed, for a total labor force of 3,739,000. The unemployment rate at 3.3 percent was down 0.2 percentage points from the revised March rate of 3.5 percent. Over-the-month, the April labor force declined by 2,200 from 3,741,200 in March, with 8,300 more residents employed and 10,500 fewer residents unemployed. The labor force participation rate, the share of working age population employed and unemployed, dropped 0.1 percentage point over-the-month at 64.9 percent. The labor force was down 19,800 from the April 2022 estimate of 3,758,800, with 2,400 fewer employed residents, and 17,400 fewer unemployed residents.

The unemployment rate is based on a monthly sample of households. The job estimates are derived from a monthly sample survey of employers. As a result, the two statistics may exhibit different monthly trends.

NOTES:

The labor force is the sum of the numbers of employed residents and those unemployed, that is residents not working but actively seeking work in the last four weeks. Estimates may not add up to the total labor force due to rounding.

For further information on seasonal adjustment methodology, please refer to the Bureau of Labor Statistics website https://www.bls.gov.

The preliminary May 2023 and revised April 2023 unemployment rate, labor force, and job estimates for Massachusetts will be released on Friday, June 16, 2023. See the 2023 Media Advisory annual schedule for a complete list of release dates.

Detailed labor market information is available at www.mass.gov/economicresearch.

