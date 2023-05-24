75% of US workers now experience workplace anxiety according to The Adaptavist Group Mental Health Awareness survey

Major uptick caused by increasing workloads and lack of personal or family time; contributes to decreased productivity, burnout and chronic stress

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- New research from business transformation experts The Adaptavist Group has found that three-quarters of US office workers now say they experience workplace anxiety, with close to 30% saying it happens often to almost all the time. This is a significant shift from just nine months ago when only 36% of respondents in Adaptavist’s Reinventing Work study said they suffered from anxiety upon returning to work. The chief stressor? Thirty-eight percent of respondents said ‘increasing workloads’ was their top concern, followed by ‘less time for family and personal commitments’ (29%) and ‘less alone or down time’ (27%).

These are just some of the findings from the recent Adaptavist Group survey on mental health in the workplace, which was conducted in recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month in the US. Over 1,000 US workers provided new insights on the causes of workplace anxiety and its effect on them.

A post-pandemic shift: from commuter to workload and appearance anxiety

In less than a year, the source of anxiety in the workplace has changed from worrying about going back to the office and all that comes with it – mostly notably the commute and lack of privacy/alone time – to worries about work itself. In addition to dealing with increased workloads, which likely contribute to less time for family/personal commitments and little/no down time, one of the newest concerns is personal appearance. Almost one-quarter of respondents said they now worry about how they look at work.

Psychotherapist and Mental Health Expert, Petra Velzeboer says: “This shift is understandable. Anxiety and stressors evolve and change, along with the workplace setting and individual circumstances. Managing increased workloads – as a result of layoffs or reorganization – can be a major stressor for many of us, especially when markets shift and workers no longer feel they have the ability to speak up or push back. And the age of the video call has made almost everyone scrutinize their appearance more, often in an unhealthy way – think of it as Zoom dysmorphia. US workers need support – both inside the workplace and out – to navigate these changing tides.”

The economic cost of unchecked workplace anxiety

While the personal harm that anxiety causes is more than enough to make workplaces take it seriously, there is a significant economic impact too. Asked how anxiety affects them, 43% of US workers said that it made them less productive, 37% said it contributes to burnout and the need to take time off, and 33% said it causes chronic stress, both in the office and outside of work. According to the American Institute of Stress, job stress is estimated to cost the US economy more than $300 billion in losses due to absenteeism, reduced productivity and accidents, plus $190 billion in healthcare costs, underscoring the negative impact to employees and employers as well.

Mental Health Resources and First Aiders in the Workplace

The research also suggests that US workplaces could be doing more to support workers. Only 16% of workers surveyed said they had accessed their employer’s mental health resources in the last year, and only 30% knew about their company’s employee assistance program. But demand is increasing – when asked if they were accessing any mental health resources, 53% said they were not in 2022 while this year the number dropped to 16%.

What can employers do? While health insurance and EAP programs remain the go-to’s for US employees seeking mental health support, companies should consider providing alternatives like Mental Health First Aiders and support groups as additional channels. Only 18% of US respondents said their employer offers Mental Health First Aiders at their workplace – this is perhaps not surprising as the role didn’t even exist a few years ago, but it’s a clear opportunity for improvement.

“One of the first things we talk to customers about is their people,”said Simon Haighton-Williams, CEO, The Adaptavist Group. “They usually want to start with software tools or tech processes, but we know their people are the key to making any transformation work. That’s why this survey – and the work the Mental Health America is doing around Mental Health Awareness Month – is so important. It’s no exaggeration to say our employees are our most valuable assets, so the more we know about how to support them and encourage positive mental health and wellbeing in the US work world, the better.”

About The Adaptavist Group

The Adaptavist Group is a global family of leading technology companies and innovation experts, focused on making business work better. Currently composed of over 10 brands and more than 850 employees worldwide, the Group delivers the best talent, technology, and innovative thinking to make it easier for our customers to boost agility, embrace continuous change, generate competitive advantages and drive bottomline results.

Supporting a customer base of 18,500+, representing more than half of the Fortune 500, The Adaptavist Group provides a mix of day-to-day workflows, business transformation, and high-growth strategies spanning multiple disciplines including Agile, DevOps, ITSM and the Cloud. The Adaptavist Group experts leverage some of the world’s most trusted technology ecosystems, including Atlassian, AWS, Slack, monday.com, Aha!, GitLab, and more to help clients achieve lasting, bottom-line results. Adaptavist Group accolades include Atlassian Platinum Partner designation and the Queen's Awards for Enterprise and Deloitte's Technology Fast 50.

Media Contact: adaptavist@wearetfd.com