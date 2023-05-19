Submit Release
EU Anti-Corruption Initiative: Online game for youth integrity launched in Ukraine

Vox Ukraine, an independent Ukrainian platform, and the Ukrainian Leadership Academy have launched a new online game – ‘Choosing Integrity’.

The game is part of the Youth Integrity Marathon project, developed with the support of the EU Anti-Corruption Initiative and the assistance of the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption.

Choosing Integrity’ is designed as an adventure story with puzzles and surprises. It will help teenagers improve their decision-making, critical thinking and information analysis skills, and learn how to change the world in small steps. 

The game has 13 levels and is designed for an audience aged 14 to 20 years old. It is designed as a Telegram bot and is available at https://t.me/DecisionTaking_bot.

