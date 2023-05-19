Revolutionizing Aircraft Maintenance : The Advantages and Applications of Aircraft Wheel Scanning Systems

Aircraft Wheel Scanning System Market

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , May 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global " Aircraft Wheel Scanning System Market by System (Laser 3D Scanners, Structured Light 3D Scanners, Others), by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), by Aircraft Type (Fixed-Wing Aircraft, Rotary Wing Aircraft) and by End-Use (Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation, General Aviation): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032. The quality management of landing gear components relies majorly on the aircraft wheel scanning system in an aircraft wheel scanning system. As aircraft wheels and brakes are subjected to tremendous wear and friction during landing and take-off, they require routine maintenance, repair, and overhaul. These technologies are widely used by aircraft manufacturers to detect early problems and ensure safe aircraft take-off and landing.

According to FAA regulations in the U.S., an aircraft cannot be operated unless it has undergone an annual inspection or an air-worthiness certificate inspection. The demand for aircraft wheel-scanning systems is predicted to rise as the emphasis on aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services and quality control increases. Modern aviation wheels are typically made using a two-part that are joined to form a wheel in a casting or forging process. The aircraft wheels differ slightly in design from automobile wheels because of their ability to accept numerous disc brake variations.

The demand for new lightweight aircraft parts such as wheels, brakes, landing gears, and other aircraft parts is predicted to rise as the desire for lightweight aircraft increases across the globe. As a result, there is a greater demand for aircraft wheel-scanning systems for quality control, inspection, and reverse engineering. Scanning technology is generally employed in reverse engineering current items for design and development. Reverse engineering using 3D scanning makes it easier to maintain, repair, and overhaul an aircraft wheel that lacks CAD data. These scanning devices aid in the design and development of aircraft wheels, which is expected to contribute to the growth of the industry. Furthermore, developments in scanning technology for small item measurement are expected to drive market growth.

Improved economic conditions in emerging markets have led to increased demand for air travel. The increased demand for air travel has resulted in a rise in aircraft flying hours. The landing gear system and its components, such as brakes and wheels, were subjected to immense force during takeoff and landing. A minor mistake in landing gear extension or retraction can lead to severe aircraft mishaps. The frequency of aircraft wheel inspection has increased due to the rise in wheel stress, which is expected to drive the expansion of the aircraft wheel scanning system market. Regular repair of aircraft components is also required to improve quality control, safety, and risk reduction.

For instance, the Indian government announced in May 2020 that it intends to increase investment in the aircraft component repairs and airframe maintenance from 105.4 million USD to 263.4 million USD over the next three years. Furthermore, the increase in demand for air travel in developing economies drives the growth of the regional market.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐰𝐢𝐬𝐞, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐖𝐡𝐞𝐞𝐥 𝐒𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐖𝐡𝐞𝐞𝐥 𝐒𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬:-

Shenzhen HOLON Technology Co., Ltd,

Hexagone AB,

FARO Technologies, Inc,

Carl Zeiss Optotechnik GmBH,

Autodesk Inc,,

Aeroscan,

Nikon Metrology NV,

Fuel3D Technologies Limited,

Creaform Inc,

Capture 3D, Inc.