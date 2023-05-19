New Secret Agent Fiction Promises Readers A Wild Ride From Past To Future

From Secret Agent To Superhero: Palmetto Publishing’s Newest Dystopian Novel For Adults

/EIN News/ -- Charleston, SC, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Full of humor, wit, and time travel, Bassi Boss’s debut science fiction novel Symbiotic Kings combines the action and adventure of superhero fiction with the thrill and suspense of a mystery novel.

Secret Agent Damian King finds himself on a fantastical ride after waking up from a plane crash with a searing headache, a blinding surgical light in his face, and blood that flows like ice in his veins. Unbeknownst to Damian, ​​a surreptitious group called the Defense Against Terrorist Warfare (DATW) organized the crash of his Special Ops Task Force Team to capture his body and create a superhero with incomprehensible strength and abilities.

Years later, Damian escapes from the clutches of DATW and lives off the grid in a small corner of the world, trying to etch out his own slice of peace. Unexpectedly, he finds himself face-to-face with Zelena, a 16-year-old daughter he never knew existed. Zelena is part of the DATW—and her involvement drags Damian back into the fray. Damian must decide whether he wants to confront the enemies from his past or continue to run away from them through space and time.

Perfect for fans of futuristic action-adventure stories, Symbiotic Kings is filled with multilayered, relatable characters and a riveting plot you won’t be able to walk away from.

About the Author:

Jabari “Bassi Boss” Watson is a talented young writer who combines metaphorical language and vivid imagery with clever storytelling skills to create rich, fantastical worlds. His fictional journey in his first novel, Symbiotic Kings, will leave readers craving more books—which Jabari hopes to satisfy.

