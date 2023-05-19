Bridge Replacements on Iowa 136 to be discussed in Oxford Junction on May 24, 2023

AMES, Iowa – May 19, 2023 – Join the Iowa Department of Transportation for a virtual or an in-person public information meeting to provide your input on a project in Clinton County.

We're planning to replace five bridges on Iowa 136 between Lost Nation and U.S. 61. One bridge is located over the ditch east of Lost Nation, three crossings are over Branch Prairie Creek, and one bridge is over Elwood Creek. Not all of the bridges will be closed at one time, but traffic will be detoured during construction. The proposed project is scheduled to begin in 2025.





In-person meeting:

When: Tuesday, May 24, 2023, anytime between 4 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Location: Oxford Community Center, 115 Broadway St in Oxford Junction

Description: You will be provided with information about the project, and you can talk through your ideas with our staff and consultants. There will be no formal presentation. The meeting space is accessible to people with disabilities. If you require more support at the meeting, please notify the contact listed below by Monday, May 17.

Virtual presentation:

When: Anytime between Tuesday, May 24 (around Noon) – Tuesday, June 6, 2023

How to Attend: Navigate to https://bit.ly/iowareg5405

Description: The website will help you get information about the project and allow you to give us feedback. If you would like to receive future emails about this project or submit a comment or question for this project, you can go directly to: https://bit.ly/iowacomm5405. Initial comments are due by Tuesday, June 6.

For general information regarding the public meeting, Sam Shea, Transportation Planner, Iowa DOT District 6 Office, 5455 Kirkwood BLVD SW, Cedar Rapids, Iowa 52404, phone 319-364-0235, email sam.shea@iowadot.us.

Please contact the person listed above if you need information in another language or if you need an interpreter. We will provide these at no cost to you.

Favor de notificar la persona listado arriba si necesita información en otro idioma o si necesita un traductor. Se lo proporcionaremos sin costo a usted.

Find information on any DOT project at www.iowadot.gov/pim. There are several ways to keep informed about projects in your area.



#

Iowa DOT ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and other nondiscrimination statutes. If you need more information or special assistance for persons with disabilities or limited English proficiency, contact Iowa DOT Civil Rights at 515-239-1111 or by email at civil.rights@iowadot.us.