University of Hawaii Naval ROTC Upgrades Facilities with Training Support from Navy Seabees

The Naval ROTC facility renovation was a collaborative effort between UHM Naval ROTC, UHM facilities department, CBMU-303, and Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet. CBMU-303 Seabees provided training and advisory support to the Midshipmen, who volunteered to execute the project.

“Being a part of the transformation team was an amazing experience,” said Midshipman 2nd Class Zachary Barto, from Phoenix, a junior in the Naval ROTC program at UHM. “Being able to look at the space that we call home now and knowing that I had some participation in building it is a great feeling.”

UHM’s Naval ROTC was founded in 2021. The Koa O Ke Kai Battalion claims the title of the nation’s newest Naval ROTC unit and has a student body of more than 40 midshipmen.

"During our first year in 2021, the University of Hawaii put forth a wonderful effort to provide our battalion with buildings and spaces we could call our own,” said Lt. Sawyer Smith, a Naval ROTC instructor at UHM.

UHM funded the project, which cost approximately $54,000.

“The overall project was a great opportunity for our Seabees. This project allowed our crew to be leaders, learn new skills, and train the UHM midshipmen,” said Steelworker 1st Class Gregory Shipman, project supervisor assigned to CBMU-303. “

“We are grateful and appreciative of the Seabees that provided valuable training and helped improve our Naval ROTC spaces,” said Midshipman 3rd Class Dylan Yamaguchi, from Poipu, Kauai, a sophomore in the Naval ROTC program at UHM. “They worked hard on this project and did an outstanding job.”

Smith said the renovation has caused their sense of purpose to grow significantly.

“We really feel like we belong here,” said Smith. “Now, as we prepare for our largest incoming freshman class since the unit's inception, we're the best-looking ROTC program on campus."

The university’s facilities department approved all work and hired a contractor to demolish portions of the facility needing replacement, dispose of those portions, and prepare all surfaces for painting.

Barto said he hopes that future UHM Naval ROTC students find this unit to be a momentous stepping stone into a career of service.

“This unit offers so many opportunities to grow professionally,” said Barto. “By participating and giving everything they have to this unit, I hope they find a place that is willing to do the same in return, which I know will be true from everything this unit has done for me.”