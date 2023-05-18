Assistant Secretary of the Navy Berger Visits FNMOC

“Naval Oceanography and weather prediction are essential to our nation’s ability to innovate and compete at the highest levels,” Berger said. “This team’s world-class modeling and daily support are enabling our ships, aircraft, Sailors, and Marines to maintain global presence and stability amongst growing competition.”



FNMOC operates one of the most capable supercomputing facilities in the DoD and is charged with providing forecasting and planning products to all fleet customers.

During the visit to FNMOC’s HPC center, Sailors and civilians briefed Berger on the global and regional atmospheric and ocean model production process, product usage in warfighting applications, and a number of facility upgrades to include new electrical improvements.



“It was an absolute honor to have the Assistant Secretary visit FNMOC, and have the opportunity to highlight our work in numerical modeling and operational climatology support” said Cmdr. Steve McIntyre, Executive Officer of FNMOC. “The team focuses every day on providing accurate and insightful environmental analysis to support our Fleet and Joint warfighters through enhanced physical battlespace awareness.”



Berger visited Monterey as part of a series of visits across the country from Earth Day to Arbor Day to demonstrate the world of the Department of the Navy and the EI&E portfolio to highlight the importance of Communities, Climate Action, and Critical Infrastructure.

Commander, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command (CNMOC) directs and oversees more than 2,500 globally-distributed military and civilian personnel who collect, process and exploit environmental information to assist Fleet and Joint Commanders in all warfare areas to make informed decisions, based on assured environmental information, faster than the adversary.



FNMOC, a subordinate command of CNMOC, provides timely, comprehensive, and tactically relevant meteorological and oceanographic products and services in support of fleet readiness, training, deployed and joint forces. FNMOC is manned by 150 civilians and military officers who are STEM-educated and scientifically trained in a variety of technical, scientific and service support billets. The command is dual-located in Monterey, California and Stennis Space Center, Mississippi.





-30-