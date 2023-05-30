Therapy Support for Allergy Patients: ALK and smartpatient launch personalized services in the MyTherapy app

ALK and smartpatient launch personalized services in the MyTherapy app

smartpatient and ALK are launching personalized services for allergy patients in the MyTherapy app aimed at delivering treatment and adherence support.

MUNICH, BAVARIA, GERMANY, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Munich-based digital health company, smartpatient, and the leading provider of allergy immunotherapy products, ALK, are launching personalized services for allergy patients in the MyTherapy app aimed at delivering treatment support and strengthening adherence. For users of ALK’s tablet portfolio for sublingual allergy immunotherapy, the app offers a tailored reminder function along with additional functionality for treatment support.

The MyTherapy app is developed by smartpatient and designed for patients living with chronic diseases. MyTherapy is designed to support treatment adherence and offers digital medication management, a diary for tracking health values and symptoms, printable health reports, and other features to support patients in day-to-day life.

For patients of ALK’s tablet portfolio for sublingual allergy immunotherapy, MyTherapy now also features a special allergy module with personalized functionalities as well as useful tips and information.

Among the features users benefit from are a presentation of therapy progression, a symptom tracker, videos demonstrating the correct way to take medication, and incentives for making positive health-related changes to behavior.

The aims of the allergy module are to make patients’ daily lives easier and to provide continuous support that drives long-term treatment adherence.

Patients must scan a product specific QR code or enter a lot number after being prescribed the corresponding ALK medication in order to gain access to the allergy module of MyTherapy. The MyTherapy app itself is available free of charge in the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

“MyTherapy helps patients stay on top of their therapy and look ahead with a positive feeling,” says Sebastian Gaede, one of the three cofounders of smartpatient. “The program does not simply remind you to take your medications but motivates you to complete all of your therapy tasks on a daily basis.”

For more information about ALK’s allergy portfolio and the MyTherapy app, visit ALK’s allergy portal at portAllergy.de and smartpatient’s website at smartpatient.eu.



About ALK

ALK is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on allergy and allergic asthma. It markets allergy immunotherapy treatments and other products and services for people with allergy and allergy doctors. Headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark, ALK employs around 2,700 people worldwide and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Find more information at www.alk.de.

About smartpatient

smartpatient helps people take their medications easily and safely in everyday life, while documenting their health and helping facilitate meaningful discussions with their doctors. This is done via MyTherapy, the world’s fastest-growing app for medication and disease managements. Partners use MyTherapy like and Operating System and provide their patients with additional, tailored support through MyTherapy in the form of add-on modules. Patients and healthcare professionals benefit from a single, user-friendly platform for treatment management. Industry partners benefit from outstanding user acceptance, high scalability, and regulatory compliance, In the development of partner modules, smartpatient implements the latest techniques from behavior change research. Thanks to certification in accordance with ISO 13485 and ISO 27001 standards, implementation can also take place as a certified medical product in accordance with the European Medical Device Directive (MDR) and the specifications of the US FDA, depending on the program.

smartpatient employs around 90 people and the company is headquartered in Munich. For more information, visit smartpatient.eu.