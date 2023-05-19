Salt & Vine Restaurant Brings the Olney House Back to Life with New Patios & Dining Spaces
We are thrilled to be so close to unveiling Salt & Vine Restaurant at the restored Olney House to the community. We've worked tirelessly to ensure that every detail of the restoration is perfect.”OLNEY, MD, UNITED STATE OF AMERICA, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Salt & Vine Restaurant in Olney, MD is proud to announce the long-awaited reopening of the historic Olney House, a Maryland landmark. After years of careful planning, restoration, and expansion, Salt & Vine Restaurant is thrilled to unveil the newly renovated Olney House, set to open in Spring of 2023.
According to Thomas Zippelli, "We are thrilled to be so close to finally unveiling the restored Olney House to the community. Our team has worked tirelessly to ensure that every detail of the restoration is perfect. We're excited to welcome guests to our new dining spaces, patios, and bar, and we can't wait for them to experience the new and improved Olney House."
The Olney House has been a fixture in the Olney community for over a century. Michael Zippelli, co-owner of Salt & Vine Restaurant, added, "The Olney House is an important part of Olney’s history, and we're honored to have had the opportunity to restore it. We're excited to see the community embrace the new Olney House and look forward to serving our guests."
The original structure was built in 1901, and since then, it has undergone numerous renovations and changes in ownership. In 2019, Thomas Zippelli purchased the Olney House with a vision to restore the historic building to its original glory. The restoration project began in the spring of 2020, with plans to expand the existing building and add several new patios, dining spaces, a new bar, and a new kitchen.
However, the restoration project coincided with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, which brought construction to a halt. Despite the challenges, Salt & Vine Restaurant and their contractor, Mark Koski of GYC Construction in Westminster, MD, persevered and worked diligently to bring the Olney House back to its former beauty. They also worked closely with the historical society and the county to ensure that the renovation stayed true to the building's original design.
The restoration project included the partial demolition of the Olney House, which revealed that the building was in very rough shape and not structurally sound. This meant that the building had to be gutted and rebuilt, with a new porch added to bring back the original look of the building. The renovation also included the addition of several new patios and dining spaces, a new bar, and a new kitchen.
The kitchen team especially, is excited to start serving up a delicious and modern Italian menu. Our commitment to excellence is evident in every aspect of our establishment, from the sleek and stylish decor to the impeccable service. At the heart of our menu are the chef-driven flavors of Italy, showcased in a wide range of dishes that celebrate the diversity and richness of Italian cuisine (see the menu).
Our steak offerings are a standout feature of our menu, crafted with precision and care to deliver the most mouth-watering and succulent steaks that will satisfy the most discerning palate. Our meats are sourced from only the finest farms and butchered in-house, ensuring that every cut is of the highest quality. From hand-crafted pasta dishes to fresh seafood and a tempting array of antipasti, our menu offers something for every taste and occasion.
To complement our cuisine, we have a carefully curated wine list that features an extensive selection of Italian and international wines, chosen for their exceptional quality and character. Our knowledgeable sommeliers are on hand to offer expert guidance and recommendations, helping you to select the perfect wine to enhance your dining experience.
At Salt & Vine, we pride ourselves on providing a truly exceptional dining experience that is second to none. Come and join us for a memorable meal that celebrates the best of Italian cuisine and hospitality.
Liz Haney, Marketing Manager of Salt & Vine Restaurant, also expressed her enthusiasm for the reopening of the Olney House. "The Olney House has been a labor of love for our team. We're excited to showcase the new and improved Olney House and to offer guests a truly unique dining experience. With its rich history, beautiful design, and delicious cuisine, we're confident that the Olney House will quickly become a favorite destination for locals and visitors alike."
Salt & Vine Restaurant is grateful for the hard work and dedication of their contractor, Mark Koski of GYC Construction, and Jeff Penza from Penza Bailey Architects, who helped make the restoration project a reality. Their attention to detail and commitment to preserving the historical integrity of the Olney House has resulted in a stunning renovation that will be enjoyed by the community for generations to come.
Salt & Vine Trattoria and Wine Bar, located in Olney, Maryland, is a restaurant that offers a unique and exciting dining experience. The restaurant is owned and operated by Executive Chef Thomas Zippelli, who brings his passion for Italian cuisine to every dish he creates. Using locally sourced and seasonally inspired ingredients, Chef Zippelli creates dishes that are both fresh and delicious.
Chef Zippelli's menu changes frequently, keeping the options fresh and exciting for guests. He is also passionate about spreading the message of eating local and using ingredients sourced from nearby farms to support the community.
Salt & Vine Trattoria and Wine Bar is committed to providing a memorable and enjoyable dining experience for all who visit. Whether dining indoors or outdoors, guests can expect exceptional food and service. Come visit Salt & Vine Trattoria and Wine Bar once it opens and taste the difference!
