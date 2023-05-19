Adhesives in Automotive Market Analysis 2023: Share, Size, Growth Opportunities, Segments, Competitive Landscape by 2030

Adhesives in Automotive Market

OREGON, PORTLAND, USA, May 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adhesives in Automotive Market is projected to hit USD 5,459 million by 2023 and growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecasts period, According to Report by Allied Market Research. Presently, the global automotive adhesives industry is witnessing significant growth, owing to increase in demand for lightweight and low carbon emitting vehicles.

The adhesives in automotive market report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Moreover, rise in use of aluminum in automobile manufacturing to reduce the weight of automobiles fuels the adoption of automobile adhesives. In addition, increase in use of plastics and composite materials in the process to manufacture smart vehicles based on sustainable adhesives in developing economies is another factor that boosts the automotive adhesives market growth.

The polyurethane resin type segment accounted for one-third of the total market share, in terms of volume, in 2016. Moreover, this segment witnesses strong demand in countries such as Brazil, China, and Japan, owing to its superior properties such as bonding on different surfaces, UV & heat stability, rapid curing, superior chemical resistance, and enhanced optical clarity. Furthermore, these adhesives are increasingly utilized for the repair and maintenance work in automobiles. In addition, these are majorly used where there is requirement for higher efficiency at low operating costs.

Key Findings of the Automotive Adhesives Market:

1. In terms of value, the epoxy resin type segment is anticipated to exhibit the growth rate of 5.4% during the analysis period.

2. Asia-Pacific is projected to lead the market in 2023, and is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.6%, in terms of value.

3. The light commercial vehicle segment occupied nearly one-fifth of the total market in 2016.

4. China occupied nearly half of the total Asia-Pacific automotive adhesives market in 2016.

5. In terms of value, Italy is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2017 to 2023.

The polyurethane resin type segment accounted for one-third of the total maximum share in 2016. Adhesives are lightweight components used to bind composites and lightweight materials. The use of adhesives in automotive manufacturing processes offers the designer additional possibilities to exploit new, innovative design and manufacturing concepts.

Adhesives are particularly popular for lightweight constructions, where thin-walled parts are joint. In addition, adhesive bonding allows combining different types of materials such as aluminum with other metals, plastics, and composites, which otherwise are not reliably joint or would require additional measures to avoid galvanic corrosion effects.

In 2016, Asia-Pacific accounted for nearly half of the total automotive adhesives market, and is expected to continue this trend, owing to rapid growth of automotive industry, specifically in China, India, Japan, and other developing countries.

Key Benefits:

1. The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current automotive adhesives market trends, forecasts, and automotive adhesives market size from 2021 to 2030 to determine new opportunities.

2. Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the adhesives in automotive market.

3. Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research.

4. The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

5. The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the automotive adhesives industry.

6. The major companies profiled in the automotive adhesives market include Henkel & Co. KGaA, Bostik S.A., 3M Company, The DOW Chemical Company, Sika AG, H.B. Fuller, PPG Industries, Illinois Tool Works Corporation, Jowat AG, and Solvay S.A.\

