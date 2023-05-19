Brera Holdings Board Member Chris Gardner Attends Champions League Semifinal Derby FC Inter-AC Milan; Brera FC Hosts FENIX Trophy Finals at San Siro Stadium in Three Weeks

Gardner was hosted by Goran Pandev, also a Brera Holdings Board Member and former FC Inter player; FC Inter to face Manchester City in the Istanbul final June 10th

NEW YORK, DUBLIN and MILAN, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brera Holdings PLC ("Brera Holdings" or the "Company", Nasdaq: BREA) announced that Board Member Chris Gardner attended the second leg match of the prestigious Champions League semifinal between FC Inter and AC Milan last Tuesday. Garnder was hosted by Goran Pandev, also a Brera Holdings Board Member and former FC Inter player, who was part of the team that won the 2010 legendary “Triplete.” In a sold out and enthusiastic San Siro Stadium with 75,567 spectators, the VIP grandstand, in addition to Chris Gardner, welcomed numerous Italian and international personalities from politics, culture, finance, entertainment and sports.

RedBird Capital Partners, an American investment firm and the owners of AC Milan, attended with a delegation led by Founder and Managing Partner Gerry Cardinale.

FC Inter, or “The Nerazzurri,” won the second leg match of the so-called “Euroderby” 1-0 (3-0 on aggregate) to progress to the Cup final, where they will face Manchester City in Istanbul on June 10, 2023.

“I have never experienced anything like the roar of the crowd at San Siro,” said Chris Gardner. “It was non-stop noise and excitment. I can’t wait for Brera FC to return to San Siro and host the FENIX Trophy Final,” he concluded.

Brera Holdings CEO, Sergio Scalpelli welcomed Chris Gardner to the iconic venue, “This match means a lot for Milan. As Brera FC, ‘The Third Team of Milan,’ we are happy to share with Chris the exceptional world football atmosphere that reigns in Milan. Using these two top clubs as benchmarks, we aim to continue our international growth strategy, but with a totally different business model compared to FC Inter and AC Milan.”

In three weeks’ time, on June 8, 2023, San Siro will also be the stage for the FENIX Trophy Finals, organized and owned by Brera FC.

ABOUT BRERA HOLDINGS PLC:

Brera Holdings PLC is a Nasdaq-listed (Stock Ticker: BREA) Irish holding company focused on expanding social impact football (American soccer) by developing a global portfolio of emerging football and sports clubs with increased opportunities to earn tournament prizes, gain sponsorships, and provide other professional football- and sports-related consulting services. The Company seeks to build on the legacy and brand of Brera FC, the first football club that was acquired by the Company in 2022. Brera FC, known as “The Third Team of Milan,” is an amateur football association which has been building an alternative football legacy since its founding in 2000. In March 2023, the Company expanded to Africa with the establishment of Brera Tchumene, a team admitted to the Second Division Championship in Mozambique, a country of nearly 32 million people. In April 2023, the Company completed its 90%-acquisition of the European first division football team Fudbalski Klub Akademija Pandev in North Macedonia, a country which has the right to participate in two major UEFA competitions. The Company is focused on bottom-up value creation from sports clubs and talent outside mainstream markets, innovation-powered business growth, and socially-impactful outcomes. See www.breraholdings.com

