LEDVANCE Announces Light Warrior Campaign at the biennial LightFair Conference in New York

For all LEDVANCE or SYLVANIA products purchased through a local distributor, a portion of the purchase will be donated to veterans.

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Mass., May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LEDVANCE LLC, the maker of LEDVANCE® and SYLVANIA® General Lighting in the US and Canada, is launching the Light Warrior Campaign at the biennial LightFair Conference, to offer the lighting community the chance to learn from industry professionals and connect with leading practitioners. The LightFair Conference is a commercial lighting trade show that provides attendees with an opportunity to get their hands on the latest technology and products. This year, LightFair will be staged at the Javits Center in New York.

“LEDVANCE is taking LightFair to the next level this year with the Light Warrior campaign. When you buy a LEDVANCE or SYLVANIA product through your local distributor, a portion of the proceeds helps bring light, hope & support to veteran warriors. This makes you a LIGHT WARRIOR with LEDVANCE! The Light Warrior incentive is another way to give back to our community. All donations will be supporting Dawson’s Peak, Gray Sinise Foundation and Hope For The Warriors. We’re lucky to be able to work with these foundations, as they play a critical role in ensuring that military veterans receive the care and support they need,” said Pedro Sega, Head of Marketing US.

The LightFair Conference features certified courses over a span of five days, with two days of Pre-Conference courses prior to the trade show, and three days of conference courses that occur during the trade show. Those who register for the course conferences will be granted free entrance to the LightFair Exhibit Hall.

For the latest on LEDVANCE and SYLVANIA lighting innovations for commercial and residential applications, visit www.ledvanceUS.com or follow the company on social media on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and Pinterest.

ABOUT LEDVANCE LLC

With offices in more than 50 countries and business activities in more than 140 countries, LEDVANCE is one of the world's leading general lighting providers for professional users and end consumers. In North America, LEDVANCE LLC offers a wide range of LEDVANCE and SYLVANIA LED luminaires for various applications, intelligent lighting products for Smart Homes and Buildings, one of the largest LED lamps portfolios in the industry, and traditional light sources. The SYLVANIA brand leadership is a result of over 100 years of lighting experience and paves the way for future success. Further information can be found at www.ledvanceUS.com.

