Mortgage Lending Market Analysis From 2022 To 2031 Is Provided to Determine the Market Potential.

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global mortgage lending market has witnessed significant growth due to increased innovations in software designs aimed at expediting the mortgage-application process, reducing costs for lenders, and enhancing the overall customer experience. In terms of regional contribution, North America held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the total market. Furthermore, North America is expected to maintain its leadership position in the market through 2030.

Allied Market Research has published a report stating that the global mortgage lending market generated $11.48 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $27.50 billion by 2031, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of evolving market trends, prominent market segments, the value chain, key investment opportunities, the competitive landscape, and regional dynamics. It is an essential resource for industry leaders, investors, new market entrants, and stakeholders, enabling them to develop strategies for the future and fortify their market position.

The key players operating in the global mortgage lending market include Ally Financial Inc., Bank of America Corporation, BNP Paribas Fortis, Citigroup, Inc., Fannie Mae, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Mr. Cooper Group Inc., PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, QNB, Royal Bank of Canada, Rocket Mortgage, LLC, Social Finance, Inc., Standard Chartered, Truist, Wells Fargo, ClearCapital.com, Inc. and Roostify, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the mortgage lending industry.

Top Impacting Factors

Shorter loan application processes

Increased focus on digitalizing the lending process

Access to large sums of money

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global mortgage lending market based on type of mortgage loan, mortgage loan terms, interest rate, provider, and region. The report provides analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on type of mortgage loan, the conventional mortgage loans segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the total share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the jumbo loans segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 13.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on mortgage loan terms, the 30-year mortgage segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2031. However, the 15-year mortgage segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period.

On the basis of interest rate, the fixed-rate mortgage loan segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the market, and is expected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period. However, the adjustable-rate mortgage loan segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period.

Based on provider, the primary mortgage lender segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the market, and is expected to continue its dominance through 2031. However, secondary mortgage lender segment is expected to showcase the highest CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the mortgage lending market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the mortgage lending market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing mortgage lending market opportunity.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global mortgage lending market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Market Segments

Type of Mortgage Loan

Conventional Mortgage Loans

Jumbo Loans

Government-insured Mortgage Loans

Others

Mortgage Loan Terms

30-year Mortgage

20-year Mortgage

15-year Mortgage

Others

Interest Rate

Fixed-rate Mortgage Loan

Adjustable-rate Mortgage Loan

Provider

Primary Mortgage Lender

Banks

Credit Unions

NBFC's

Others

Secondary Mortgage Lender

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

