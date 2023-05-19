TheKitsap.com Announces Limited-Time Offer: 71% Off on Digital Kitsap Initiative Plan for Small Businesses
The Digital Kitsap Initiative Plan from TheKitsap.com includes a range of valuable services, each contributing to the growth and success of businesses online.BREMERTON, WA, US, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TheKitsap.com, a leading provider of digital solutions for businesses in Kitsap County, is excited to announce an exclusive limited-time offer for small businesses. The Digital Kitsap Initiative Plan, a comprehensive package of digital services, is now available at an extraordinary discount of 71%. This incredible offer is designed to empower small businesses and help them thrive in the digital landscape.
Complete Done-for-You Website (Valued at $2499): TheKitsap.com will design and develop a fully functional website tailored to the unique needs and goals of each small business. With attention to detail and user experience, the website will serve as a powerful tool to showcase products and services.
Advanced Multi-Screen Adaptable Responsiveness with Mobile Optimization (Valued at $899): The plan ensures that the website is seamlessly responsive across various screen sizes and devices, including desktops, tablets, and smartphones.
This mobile optimization feature enhances user experience and accessibility.
iPhone + Android App | Complete Progressive iPhone & Android Progressive Web App (Valued at $2299): TheKitsap.com will create a progressive web app that functions as both an iPhone and Android application. This feature allows businesses to reach a wider audience and engage with customers through a convenient mobile app experience.
E-commerce Integration for Selling Products (Valued at $799): The plan includes the integration of e-commerce functionality into the website, enabling businesses to sell products online. This feature streamlines the online sales process and expands business opportunities.
Dynamic Gift Card and Coupon Integration (Valued at $699): TheKitsap.com will integrate dynamic gift card and coupon features into the website, providing businesses with the ability to offer incentives and promotions. This integration enhances customer engagement and encourages repeat business.
Premium Broadcast Quality H.D. Video with Voiceover & VFX (Valued at $2899): Small businesses will receive premium high-definition videos that incorporate professional voiceovers and visual effects. These captivating videos effectively showcase products, services, and brand stories, leaving a lasting impact on customers.
The combined value of these services is $10,094. However, for a limited time, small businesses can access the Digital Kitsap Initiative Plan for an incredible price of $2,888, a remarkable 71% discount.
TheKitsap.com understands the importance of digital presence for small businesses in today's competitive market. By offering the Digital Kitsap Initiative Plan at such an affordable rate, they aim to empower small businesses in Kitsap County, enabling them to establish a strong online presence and attract more customers.
To take advantage of this limited-time offer and learn more about the Digital Kitsap Initiative Plan, visit TheKitsap.com
About TheKitsap.com
TheKitsap.com is a trusted provider of digital solutions for businesses in Kitsap County. With expertise in website design and development, mobile app development, e-commerce integration, and video production, TheKitsap.com helps businesses establish and enhance their online presence. Their customized solutions are designed to drive growth and deliver measurable results for small businesses.
