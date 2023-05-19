One-Day Closure Planned for S.D. Highway 19 Near Humboldt

For Immediate Release: Thursday, May 18, 2023

Contact: Greg Aalberg, Engineering Supervisor, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Construction work continues on Interstate 90 at Humboldt (exit 379). On Tuesday, May 23, 2023, the contractor plans to construct a footing for the new I-90 bridge over S.D. Highway 19.

While this footing work is completed by the contractor, Highway 19 will be closed under I-90. Weather dependent, the closure is planned from 6 a.m. to approximately 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

The work to replace the existing bridge on I-90 at Humboldt (exit 379) will continue through the summer construction season.

Traffic on Highway 19 will be reduced to one lane throughout the construction project. Stop signs will be in place at each end of the work zone. Traffic will be required to take alternating turns traveling through the work zone.

This construction work is part of the larger project to replace the westbound lanes on I-90 between mile markers 377 and 390. The prime contractor on this $35.7 million project is Reede Construction of Aberdeen, SD.

The overall project completion date is Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023.

Find more information about this project on the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) website at https://dot.sd.gov/interstate90-pcn-05t3.

