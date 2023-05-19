Efficient Strategies and Technologies for Stolen Vehicle Recovery : Safeguarding Assets and Combating Auto Theft

Stolen Vehicle Recovery Market

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , May 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stolen vehicle recovery systems work to protect the high-value vehicles of user so that they can be recovered immediately. It works on the combination of technologies to keep real-time track of the location of a vehicle or to provide a history of the location of the vehicle. Most of these systems employ GPS technology and some also use cellular or radio transmitters to gather information. CalAmp, the brand owner of LoJack and Transunion, announced the launch of LoJack Stolen Vehicle Recovery (SVR) services for insurance carriers on May 2, 2019, with a goal of significantly reducing stolen vehicle losses globally, improving risk management, and increasing vehicle recovery rates for consumers, which can help stolen vehicle recovery market significantly during the forecast period.

𝐔𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 (𝐈𝐨𝐓) 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐧 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲

Unlike traditional security systems, IoT devices and networks offer SVR companies’ new proposition. IoT devices are small enough to be hidden in any vehicle and are quick and simple to install. Furthermore, IoT devices offer low power consumption, low battery costs, and assist to reduce the high maintenance costs of the vehicle by monitoring the battery consumption, making them more suitable for SVR companies. Furthermore, Internet of Things solution providers have developed geolocation functions based on network triangulation that can provide estimates of the location of stolen vehicles.

This implies that for each message received the network will compute the location of the vehicle, allowing the security company to transmit it to the nearest recovery team. Another advantage of IoT devices is that they are not connected to a specific base station or network, allowing for a broad area of coverage., IoT-based solutions, as a result are currently the best equipped to satisfy all requirements and best support for the victims, authorities, and insurance firms when a car or cargo is stolen. This is anticipated to bring a revolutionary change in the stolen vehicle recovery market.

𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬

Ultrasonic Intruder Protection System (UIP)

Backup Battery Siren (BBS)

Central Locking System

Automatic Collision Detection System

Automatic Driver Recognition System (ADRS)

Remote Keyless Entry System

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞 HELLA GmbH & Co., KGaA, Robert Bosch GmbH,, Valeo,, Continental AG Denso Corporation,, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation,, OMRON Corporation,, ALPS Alpine Co., Ltd,, Tokairika, Co, Ltd ,, Lear Corporation and CalAmp

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the stolen vehicle recovery logistics industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with challenges of stolen vehicle recovery logistics market.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the growth scenario of the stolen vehicle recovery logistics market.

The report provides a detailed stolen vehicle recovery logistics market analysis based on competitive intensity and the competition that will take shape in coming years.

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa