Ohmyhome to Participate in the 9th Global Affordable Housing Conference Hosted by the World Bank Group on June 1

/EIN News/ -- Singapore, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ohmyhome Ltd. (NASDAQ: OMH) today announces that it will be participating in the 9th Global Affordable Housing Conference hosted by the World Bank Group at the World Bank Group headquarters in Washington, D.C. on May 31 - June 2, 2023.



Rhonda Wong, Ohmyhome CEO will be participating in a one-hour panel discussion at the conference on June 1 at 2:30 pm E.T., which will be moderated by Roland Igbinoba, CEO of Pison Housing Company. The title of the panel event is “How does the changing proptech landscape affect the global affordable housing market and ESG goals,” where the panelists will discuss how each of their companies have made global affordable housing and meeting ESG targets a high priority and how their current product offerings, technologies, and future innovations will allow them to meet their various business milestones.

“I look forward to participating in this conference which will provide a tremendous opportunity to be connected to a wide variety of purpose-driven businesses in the proptech industry, to articulate how our company’s vision and technology will provide equitable access to quality property-related services regardless of their socioeconomic status through technology, and to discuss how data can create a more responsible planning, development and sale of development projects, particularly in emerging markets,” said Rhonda Wong, Ohmyhome CEO. “As part of our mission, our goal is to be the most trusted and comprehensive property solution for everyone, which has clearly defined our direction in both our business and the social impact that we want to make with people of various income levels worldwide,” concluded Ms. Wong.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release that are “forward-looking statements” are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of various risk factors. For more information about risks and uncertainties associated with Ohmyhome’s business, please refer to the “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations”, “Operating and Financial Review and Prospects” and “Risk Factors” sections of Ohmyhome’s SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its prospectus Form 424b and annual report on Form 20-F, copies of which may be obtained by contacting Ohmyhome’s Investor Relations department at ir@ohmyhome.com or at Ohmyhome’s Investor Relations website at http://ir.ohmyhome.com

The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company’s expectations.

About 9th Global Affordable Housing Conference

The 9th Global Affordable Housing Conference is hosted by the World Bank Group which brings together an audience of high-level officials, practitioners, successful entrepreneurs, academicians from developed countries and emerging markets and provides a unique platform to share information, learn about the latest innovation and network with peers. During this 3-day hybrid event, participants will hear about cutting edge innovation and solutions that are happening and already making an impact and will discuss how to best replicate them in a different local context.

The theme of this year’s conference is “Looking ahead: unlocking access to affordable, green and resilient housing through innovation”.

For more information, visit: https://www.worldbank.org/en/events/2023/01/26/global-affordable-housing-conference-2023

About Ohmyhome

Ohmyhome is a one-stop-shop property technology platform in Singapore that provides end-to-end property solutions and services for buying, selling, renting, and renovating homes. Since its launch in 2016, Ohmyhome has transacted over 13,100 properties. It is also the highest rated property transaction platform with more than 8,000 genuine reviews with an average rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars.

Today, Ohmyhome is the first Singaporean company listed in the US in 2023 and the first women-only founded proptech company listed in the US.

Ohmyhome is dedicated to bringing speed, ease, and reliability to the property-related services, and to become the most trusted and comprehensive property solution for everyone.

For more information, visit: https://ohmyhome.com/en-sg/

