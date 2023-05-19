Abcourt files the Technical Report for the Mineral Resources Estimate of the Discovery Project

/EIN News/ -- ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abcourt Mines Inc. (“Abcourt” or the “Corporation”) (TSX Venture: ABI) is pleased to announce that it has filed the Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) Technical Report in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Disclosure Standards for Mining Projects on its Discovery Project 100% owned by Abcourt. The technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the Discovery Project, Quebec, Canada" and dated May 18, 2023 (with an effective date of March 28, 2023) was prepared for Abcourt by the firm InnovExplo of Val-d'Or. The technical report is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under Abcourt's issuer profile.



The Abcourt’s news release dated April 6, 2023 (entitled “Abcourt releases its First Mineral Resources Estimate on its Discovery Gold Project”) summarized certain key results, assumptions and estimates contained in the Technical Report filed on SEDAR.

Qualified Person

Mr. Pascal Hamelin, ing, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, has verified and approved the technical information contained in this press release.

ABOUT ABCOURT MINES INC.

Abcourt Mines Inc. is an emerging gold producer and a Canadian exploration corporation with strategically located properties in northwestern Quebec, Canada. Abcourt owns the Sleeping Giant mill and mine where it concentrates its activities.

