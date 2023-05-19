Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,402 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 448,028 in the last 365 days.

Maine DOE Child Nutrition Team Hosts Training Opportunities for Child and Adult Food Program

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Child Nutrition Team recently hosted two Child and Adult Food Program training opportunities this spring in Augusta and Brewer.

Maine DOE staff members, Alissa Mank, and April Taylor provided CACFP Sponsors with information on program updates as well as hands-on refresher training on enrollments and Income Eligibility forms, meal patterns, identifying whole grain-rich items, ounce equivalents, posted menu requirements, cereal and yogurt sugar limits, and tracking their income and expenses.

To learn more about the Child and Adult Food Program visit this webpage. If you have questions regarding the Child and Adult Care Food Program, please contact a member of the Child Nutrition staff.

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

Maine DOE Child Nutrition Team Hosts Training Opportunities for Child and Adult Food Program

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more