Maine DOE Child Nutrition Team Hosts Training Opportunities for Child and Adult Food Program

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) Child Nutrition Team recently hosted two Child and Adult Food Program training opportunities this spring in Augusta and Brewer.

Maine DOE staff members, Alissa Mank, and April Taylor provided CACFP Sponsors with information on program updates as well as hands-on refresher training on enrollments and Income Eligibility forms, meal patterns, identifying whole grain-rich items, ounce equivalents, posted menu requirements, cereal and yogurt sugar limits, and tracking their income and expenses.

To learn more about the Child and Adult Food Program visit this webpage. If you have questions regarding the Child and Adult Care Food Program, please contact a member of the Child Nutrition staff.