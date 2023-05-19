Drug Discovery Services Market Sales are Expected to Reach US$ 109.61 Billion by 2032 | insightSLICE

insightSLICE Drug Discovery Services Market- insightSLICE

Increasing demand for innovative and effective drugs and growing R&D investments in drug discovery & development are driving the drug discovery services market.

North America, particularly the United States, dominates the market due to a well-established pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, high R&D investments, and a favorable regulatory environment.” — insightSLICE

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Drug Discovery Services Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2023-2032 presents extensive information on the latest trends, factors driving the market growth, potential opportunities, and challenges that may impact the industry's market dynamics. It offers a detailed examination of the different market segments, such as service type, drug type, end user, therapeutic area and competitive landscape.

The global drug discovery services market size was estimated to be US$ 25.72 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 109.61 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 15.6%. Drug discovery services refer to a range of specialized services provided by contract research organizations (CROs) or other service providers to support the drug discovery and development process of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. These services typically involve a wide array of scientific, technological, and operational activities aimed at identifying, designing, optimizing, and validating potential drug candidates for further development.

Drug discovery services can include various stages of the drug discovery process, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, lead optimization, in vitro and in vivo pharmacology studies, toxicology studies, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics (DMPK) studies, formulation development, and analytical services. These services are designed to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies accelerate their drug discovery efforts, reduce costs, and increase the chances of success in bringing new drugs to the market.

Drug discovery services are typically offered by specialized CROs or service providers with expertise in various aspects of drug discovery, such as medicinal chemistry, biology, pharmacology, toxicology, and formulation development. These service providers work in close collaboration with their clients to design and execute customized drug discovery programs tailored to the specific needs of each project, utilizing state-of-the-art technologies, equipment, and scientific expertise to support the drug discovery process.

Growth driving factors of the Global Drug Discovery Services Market

Following are some of the major factors driving the market –

Increasing demand for innovative and effective drugs:

The demand for innovative and effective drugs is continuously rising due to the increasing burden of diseases and the need for better treatment options. Patients and healthcare providers are seeking novel therapies that can provide improved outcomes with fewer side effects. This is driving the drug discovery services market to develop innovative drug candidates with enhanced efficacy and safety profiles.

Growing R&D investments in drug discovery and development:

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries are investing heavily in research and development (R&D) activities to discover and develop new drugs. This includes investments in basic research, preclinical studies, and clinical trials, as well as in the development of new technologies and platforms for drug discovery. The increasing R&D investments are driving the drug discovery services market by creating demand for services that can support the drug discovery process, such as high-throughput screening, lead optimization, and safety assessment.

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases and infectious diseases:

The global burden of chronic diseases, such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and neurological disorders, as well as infectious diseases, such as COVID-19, continues to rise. This has created a need for new and effective drugs to address these health challenges. The drug discovery services market is driven by the demand for services that can identify and develop drug candidates for the treatment of these diseases.

The leading market segments of Global Drug Discovery Services Market

Among the end user segments listed, the largest segment in the global drug discovery services market is "Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies". Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are the primary stakeholders in the drug discovery process, responsible for the research, development, and commercialization of new drugs. These companies typically have significant resources and budgets dedicated to drug discovery and development, and they often outsource certain aspects of the process to contract research organizations (CROs) and collaborate with academic and research institutes.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are the largest end user segment in the drug discovery services market due to several reasons. Firstly, these companies have the highest demand for drug discovery services as they constantly seek to identify and develop new drug candidates to replenish their pipelines and address unmet medical needs.

Secondly, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies have the financial resources and infrastructure to invest in drug discovery services and manage large-scale drug development programs. They typically have well-established R&D departments and partnerships with CROs and academic/research institutes to complement their in-house capabilities and access specialized expertise and technologies.

Lastly, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are driven by the need to maintain a competitive edge in the highly competitive pharmaceutical market, which requires them to constantly innovate and develop new drugs. This drives the demand for drug discovery services, making pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies the largest end user segment in the drug discovery services market.

Geographically, North America, particularly the United States, dominates the market due to a well-established pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, high R&D investments, and a favorable regulatory environment. Europe, with countries like the UK, Germany, and Switzerland, also has a strong presence in the market, supported by a favorable regulatory framework and advanced healthcare infrastructure.

Asia-Pacific, led by China, Japan, and India, is a rapidly growing market, offering cost-effective labor and a rising demand for drug discovery services due to the growing middle-class population and increasing healthcare spending. The Middle East and Africa are nascent markets with limited market share, but are witnessing increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure and partnerships with global pharmaceutical companies.

South America, primarily Brazil, is a developing market with a growing pharmaceutical industry and favorable regulatory environment. Regional trends in the drug discovery services market are subject to change over time due to various factors such as regulatory policies, economic conditions, and technological advancements.

The key players of the Global Drug Discovery Services Market are:

Albany Molecular Research Inc. (United States), Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (United States), Covance Inc. (United States), Domainex Ltd. (United Kingdom), Evotec SE (Germany), GenScript Biotech Corporation (China), GVK Biosciences Pvt. Ltd. (India), IQVIA Holdings Inc. (United States), Jubilant Biosys Ltd. (India), Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland), Merck KGaA (Germany), PerkinElmer Inc. (United States), Pharmaron Inc. (China), Syngene International Ltd. (India), WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. (China) and Others.

Market Segmentation

Based on Service Type:

• Drug Metabolism and Pharmacokinetics (DMPK) Services

• Biology Services

• Medicinal Chemistry Services

• Drug Screening and Pharmacology Services

• Pharmaceutical Services

• Others

Based on Drug Type:

• Small Molecule Drugs

• Biologics

Based on End User:

• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

• Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

• Academic and Research Institutes

• Others

Based on Therapeutic Area:

• Oncology

• Cardiovascular Diseases

• Neurological Disorders

• Infectious Diseases

• Immunology

• Respiratory Diseases

• Others

Based on Region

• North America

> United States

> Canada

> Rest of North America

• Europe

> Germany

> United Kingdom

> Italy

> France

> Spain

> Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

> Japan

> India

> China

> Australia

> South Korea

> Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

> UAE

> Saudi Arabia

> South Africa

> Rest of the Middle East & Africa

• South America

> Brazil

> Rest of South America

