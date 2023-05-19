PM receives leaders of Japan - Việt Nam friendship associations

VIETNAM, May 19 - HIROSHIMA — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Friday received leaders of the Hiroshima - Việt Nam Peace and Friendship Association, the Hiroshima - Việt Nam Association, and the Japan - Việt Nam Friendship Association of Hiroshima prefecture as part of his three-day trip to attend the expanded Summit of the Group of Seven (G7) and working visit to Japan.

PM Chính hoped that the associations will continue making contributions to promoting cooperation between Việt Nam and Japan in general and with Hiroshima in particular so that the relationships will become more stable, effective, and fruitful in the future.

The associations should call on enterprises from Hiroshima prefecture to invest and step up business operations in Việt Nam, he said.

They were also urged to promote people-to-people exchanges and cultural connections between Việt Nam and Japan, and support Vietnamese expatriates in the south-central region of Japan so that they can promote their important role in connecting the two countries.

Akagi Tatsuo, Vice President of the Hiroshima - Việt Nam Peace and Friendship Association, held that Việt Nam is Japan's closest partner in Asia.

He affirmed that the friendship associations will actively implement activities following the PM’s orientations and recommendations, thus making more contributions to the Việt Nam - Japan relations. — VNS