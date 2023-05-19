Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,405 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 448,076 in the last 365 days.

Bowlero Corp. Subject to Investigation: Johnson Fistel Seeks Remedies for Investors After the Stock Drop - BOWL

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP, a shareholder rights law firm, is investigating Bowlero Corp. (“Bowlero” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BOWL) to determine whether investors who suffered significant losses on their investment may be able to recover their losses under federal securities laws.

[Join the Class Action Investigation Here]

On May 17, 2023, Bowlero Corp. released its Q3 2023 financial results after the market closed. The results also disclosed information about the effectiveness of Bowlero's disclosure controls and procedures. The company identified a significant weakness in its financial reporting processes, particularly in areas such as acquisition accounting, fixed asset accounting, and specific financial reporting disclosures. Bowlero also acknowledged the absence of well-designed and maintained controls over system access, which affected the segregation of duties for individuals responsible for the general ledger.

Our firm works on a contingency fee basis which means there will be no cost to you. Contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471.

If you have relevant nonpublic information about the company, consider assisting the investigation or taking advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Whistleblowers who provide original information under the SEC program may, under certain circumstances, receive rewards totaling up to thirty percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, contact Jim Baker at (619) 814-4471 or jimb@johnsonfistel.com.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, Lead Securities Analyst
Telephone: (619) 814-4471
Email: jimb@johnsonfistel.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Bowlero Corp. Subject to Investigation: Johnson Fistel Seeks Remedies for Investors After the Stock Drop - BOWL

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more