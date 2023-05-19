E-Learning Market to reach USD 414.28 Bn by 2029 at a growth rate of 15.56 percent over the forecast period

E-Learning Market is segmented by Type of Learning, Device Type, End-Users, and Delivery Mode. Bottom-up approach was used to estimate the E-Learning Market size. Increase in demand for online learning is expected to boost the E-Learning Market growth.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market Research, a global Information Technology & Telecommunication market research firm, has published a competitive intelligence and market research report on “ E-Learning Market “. The E-Learning market size was valued at USD 174.41 Bn in 2022. The total E-Learning Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.56 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching USD 414.28 Bn during the forecast period.



Market Size in 2022 USD 174.41 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 414.28 Bn CAGR 15.56 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 281 No. of Tables 125 No. of Charts and Figures 115 Segment Covered By Type of Learning, Device Type, End-Users, and Delivery Mode Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Request For Free Sample Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/187622

E-Learning Market Scope and Research Methodology

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the E-Learning Market. The E-Learning Market is segmented by Type of Learning, Device Type, End-Users, and Delivery Mode. The report on the E-Learning market is an investor guide that provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive benchmarking of major market players in the E-Learning industry by services, revenue, financial status, portfolio, growth strategies, and geographical presence.

Major Service providers in the E-Learning Industry are listed by region, total market revenue, financial status, and advancements in the market adopted by the market players, and mergers & acquisitions. Data for analysis from the E-Learning Market report is collected by both primary and secondary research methods.

The report is a detailed analysis of the E-Learning Market by country, regional and global presence. By collecting historical data pertaining to the industry, current and future trends in the E-Learning Market are presented in the report along with growth rate and market size over the forecast period. The report includes micro-level Market dominance by region to gain a macro-level understanding of the E-Learning Market.

E-Learning Market Overview

E-learning is any-time instruction delivered over the internet to browser-equipped learners. 77 percent of organizations in the United States depend on E-learning for professional development. The types of E-learning are Computer based E-learning and internet-based E-learning. The E-learning market is increasing rapidly and offers educational content delivered through digital platforms such as the internet, and mobile devices.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/187622

Increasing demand for online learning to boost the E-learning market growth

Increased online learning with extracurricular activities in the E-learning sector is expected to boost the E-learning market growth. E-learning offers various solutions, which is cost-effective for individuals and organizations to gain remote access and training programs convenient for consumers and is significantly contributing to the E-learning market growth. These solutions are developed to offer productive performance with reduced technical difficulties or interruptions, which is expected to influence the growth of the market. The increasing prevalence of mobile internet connectivity and gadgets is another factor driving the market growth. Investments are made by the service providers for the development of platforms to make it flexible to meet the requirement of mobile learners.

Asia Pacific region to boost the E-learning market growth over the forecast period

Asia Pacific region dominated the market in 2022 and is expected to continue the dominance over the forecast period. Increased use of e-learning solutions in the region with need for different learning methods is expected to boost the regional E-learning market growth. The learning methods are cost-effective and adaptable by the consumers. Expansion of government programmes for e-learning in countries such as India, China, and South Korea is contributing to the growth of the market in the region. The Chinese educational government is investing in digitizing the technology , which is the factor expected to boost the E-learning market growth in the region.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-customization/187622

E-Learning Market Segmentation

By Type of Learning:

Synchronous

Asynchronous

Based on Type of learning, the market is segmented into Synchronous and asynchronous type. Synchronous segment is expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period. Synchronous e-learning allows real-time contact between the learner and the instructor through video conferencing and is expected to boost the market growth.

By Device Type:

Desktop / Laptop

Mobile Devices

By End-Users:

Elementary Schools

High Schools

Higher Education

Corporates

Based on End-user, the market is segmented into Elementary Schools, High Schools, Higher Education, and Corporates. Users are looking to improve the skills of the workforce in the corporate world. Rise in demand for e-learning in the corporate sector due to the increasing number of companies is expected to boost the segment growth in the market.

By Delivery Mode:

Self-paced E-Learning

Instructor-led E-Learning

Blended E-Learning

Web-based E-Learning

Mobile E-Learning



E-Learning Market Key Players include

Coursera (USA)

2U (USA)

Skillsoft (USA)

Pluralsight (USA)

Udacity (USA)

LinkedIn Learning (USA)

Khan Academy (USA)

Codecademy (USA)

edX (USA)

FutureLearn (UK)

OpenLearning (Australia, UK)

Babbel (Germany)

Languagenut (UK)

Speexx (Germany)

Busuu (UK)

Learnship (Germany)

BYJU'S (India)

Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Tencent Classroom (China)

XuetangX (China)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (China)

TAL Education Group (China)

YOLA (Vietnam)

Chinese University MOOC / iCourse (China)

Zhihuishu (China)

Ulearning (China)

OpenLearning (Australia)

Descomplica (Brazil)

Crehana (Peru)

Veduca (Brazil)

Geekie (Brazil)

Unopar Virtual (Brazil)

Instituto Politécnico Nacional (Mexico)

Laboratoria (Peru)

Platzi (Colombia)



Get the Sample PDF of Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/187622

Key questions answered in the E-Learning Market are:

What is E-Learning?

What was the E-Learning market size in 2021?

What is the expected E-Learning market size by 2029?

What is the growth rate of the E-Learning Market?

Which are the factors expected to drive the E-Learning market growth?

Which factors are expected to restrain the E-Learning market growth?

Which segment dominated the E-Learning market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the E-Learning market?

Which region held the largest share in the E-Learning market?

Who are the key players in the E-Learning market?

Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type of Learning, Device Type, End-Users, and Delivery Mode

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

Maximize Market Research is leading Information Technology and Telecommunication research firm, has also published the following reports:

E-Learning Virtual Reality Market : The total market size was valued at USD 70.2 Mn in 2021 and the market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 56.25 percent through the forecast period. Growing collaboration between hardware vendors and educational content providers is expected to boost market growth.

Corporate E-Learning Market : The total market size is expected to reach USD 75.92 Bn by 2029, at a CAGR of 20.67 percent during the forecast period. E-Learning permits organizations to switch to more teaching models & advanced learning and is expected to boost the market growth.

Game-Based Learning Market : The total market size was valued at USD 10.79 Bn in 2021 and the total market revenue is expected to grow at 20.8 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching USD 48.93 Bn. Growing demand for conformational feedback and adequate security for phishing attempts in game-based learning is expected to boost market growth.

Web 3.0 Market : The total market size was valued at USD 5.7 Bn in 2021 and the total Web 3.0 revenue is expected to grow at 35.4 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching USD 64.38 Bn. The scope of Web 3.0 technologies in the e-learning sector is expected to boost the market growth.

Virtual Training Market : The total market size was valued at USD 264.25 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 738.07 Bn by 2023 at a growth rate of 13.7 percent. Advancement in virtual reality (VR) technology is expected to boost the market growth.

About Maximize Market Research:

Maximize Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology, and communication, cars, and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified industry estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies.

Contact Maximize Market Research: 3rd Floor, Navale IT Park, Phase 2 Pune Banglore Highway, Narhe, Pune, Maharashtra 411041, India sales@maximizemarketresearch.com +91 96071 95908, +91 9607365656