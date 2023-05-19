Fruit Pulp Market to reach USD 2.43 Bn by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 4.97 percent and forecast (2023-2029)

Fruit Pulp Market is segmented into Fruit Pulp Fruit Type, Form, Application, Distribution Channel and Region. For the Estimation of the Fruit Pulp Market Size, the Bottom-Up Approach was used.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market Research, an international business & consultancy firm has recently published a research report on the “ Fruit Pulp Market ”. The total global market size for the “Fruit Pulp Market” was valued at USD 1.73 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.43 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 49.52 Bn by 2029.



Market Size in 2022 USD 1.73 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 2.43 Bn CAGR 4.97 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 278 No. of Tables 129 No. of Charts and Figures 121 Segment Covered By Fruit Pulp Type, Form, Application, Distribution Channel and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Request For Free Sample Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/187615

Fruit Pulp Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

The report gives an overview of the Fruit Pulp Market shares, and major dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and growth opportunities of the market. The report presents a regional and country-level analysis of the Fruit Pulp Market. The Fruit Pulp Market report covers the market size and CAGR. Every segment of the industry is evaluated on the basis of growth rate and share of the market. The key market companies by region, along with their revenue, financial status, and technical developments are analyzed for understanding the competitive landscape of the market. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Fruit Pulp Market size. SWOT was used to analyze the strengths and weaknesses of the Fruit Pulp industry.

Fruit Pulp Market Overview

The fruit pulp is made from fresh fruit and is a ready to use ingredient. It has been gaining popularity among food manufacturers for its ease of use and versatility. Fruit Pulp is available in various ingredient product forms such as jam, yogurt , juice, and baby food products, which are in sweet tests and contain nutrition content.

Increasing demand for convenient foods to drive the Fruit Pulp Market

The changing lifestyle, busy work schedule and consumers looking for more convenient and easy-to-prepare food options are primary influencing factors for the Fruit Pulp Market growth. Consumers are becoming more conscious regarding health. The increasing consumption of healthy fruit pulp products such as pulp-based juice, milkshake, baby food and yogurt, and demand for natural and organic ingredients in food products with artificial flavour combinations is a new trend that is expected to create a lucrative opportunity for the Fruit Pulp Market growth. The expansion of the retail industry and sales channel support the increasing demand for fruit pulp across the world. Technological advancement in the fruit pulp industry in production and processing is expected to drive the market growth potential during the forecast period. However, the seasonal nature of fruit production, fluctuations in raw material, high competition, government regulation and short shelf life are expected to hinder the market growth. In addition the availability of substitutes in the market to restrain the demand for fruit pulp in the global Fruit Pulp Market.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/187615

North America dominated the largest global Fruit Pulp Market share in 2022

The Fruit Pulp Market in North America is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. The regional growth is driven by increasing demand for organic and natural products and the popularity of sweet products. Urbanization, hectic lifestyle, growing consciousness among the population regarding healthy food, and demand for smoothies and juices are driving the demand for fruit pulp across the region. High production and consumption of fruits in the area due to the sugar-free and low-sugar products is a rising trend in North America. The manufacturers have started replacing artificial sweetness influenced by fruit and juice. Product innovation is expected to boost the Fruit Pulp Market growth over the forecast period.

Fruit Pulp Market Segmentation

By Fruit Type:

• Mango

• Strawberry

• Apple

• Guava

• Berries

• Citrus Fruits

• Others

Based on the Fruit Type, the Mango Pulp segment is to dominate the market over the forecast period

The mango segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is maintaining its dominance during the forecast period. The mango is the most commonly used fruit across the world. This fruit is available easily in all seasons and has versatile functions. It is used for preparing juices, syrups and several other products. Also, it has texture, sweetness, and aroma, which help to prevent premature wrinkling of the skin and boost the body’s immunity. All these factors are expected to contribute to the segment growth in the global Fruit Pulp Market.

By Form:

• Liquid

• Powder

By Application

• Food

• Beverages

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-customization/187615

Based on the Application, the residential Fruit Pulp segment is to account for the market throughout the forecast period

Based on application, the global Fruit Pulp Market is segmented into food and beverages and others. The beverages segment is held as the largest market share, due to the high demand for fruit juices and nectars. The production of various food products, including juices, milkshakes, mocktails, cocktails, and baby food. Also, the health benefits of these juices have increased their use in various food products, which is expected to fuel the growth of the segment in the Fruit Pulp Market.

By Distribution Channel

• E-Commerce

• Convenience Stores

• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

• Specialty Stores

• Others

Fruit Pulp Key Players include:

• ABC Fruits (India)

• Allanasons Pvt Ltd

• Capricorn Food Products India Limited (India)

• Jadli Foods (India) Pvt. Ltd. (India)

• Keventer Agro Limited (India)

• Mysore Fruits Products Limited (India)

• Pursuit Industries Pvt Ltd (India)

• Shimla Hills Offerings Private Limited (India)

• Sunrise Natural Private Limited (India)

• Aditi Foods Pvt. Ltd. - India (Asia)

• S N R Foods India Pvt. Ltd. - India (Asia)

• Suyog Food Products - India (Asia)

• Keventer Group (India)

Get the Sample PDF of Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/187615

Key questions answered in the Fruit Pulp Market are:

What is Fruit Pulp?

What was the Fruit Pulp Market Size in 2022?

What is the expected Fruit Pulp Market size by 2029?

What is the growth rate of the Fruit Pulp Market?

What are the key benefits of the Fruit Pulp Market?

What are the new trends in Fruit Pulp?

Which segment dominated the Fruit Pulp Market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the Fruit Pulp Market?

What are the driving, opportunity and restraining factors in the global Fruit Pulp Market?

Which are the factors expected to drive the Fruit Pulp Market growth?

Which factors are expected to restrain the Fruit Pulp Market growth?

Which region held the largest share of the Fruit Pulp Market?

Who are the key players in the Fruit Pulp Market?



Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2023−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type, Form, Application, Distribution Channel and Region

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of Business by Region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

Maximize Market Research is a leading Food & Beverages research firm that has also published the following reports:

Fruit Juice Market : The total market size was valued at USD 140.2 Bn in 2021 and the total revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.31 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching USD 196.49 Bn. The increasing consumption of sugar-free fruit juices is expected to drive market growth.

Processed Mango Product Market : The total market size was valued at USD 19.82 Bn in 2022 and the total revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5 percent from 2023 to 2029, reaching USD 32.81 Bn. The increasing consumption of mango products is expected to drive market growth.

Apple Juice Market : The total market size was valued at USD 15.50 Bn in 2021 and the total revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.24 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching USD 25.16 Bn. Growing consumer preference for organic products and rising awareness regarding these products' health benefits are expected to drive market growth.

Global Organic Fruits and Vegetables Market : The total market size was valued at USD 37.74 Bn in 2021 and the total revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.34 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching USD 66.51 Bn. The growth of the global population and demand for organic fruit and vegetables are expected to drive market growth.

Organic Pineapple Juice Market : The total market size was valued at USD 157.05 Mn in 2021 and the total revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching USD 226.78 Mn. The rise in preferences for healthy products and growing health consciousness is expected to boost market growth.

About Maximize Market Research:

Maximize Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic Industries, industrial equipment, technology, and communication, cars, and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified Type estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies.

Contact Maximize Market Research: 3rd Floor, Navale IT Park, Phase 2 Pune Banglore Highway, Narhe, Pune, Maharashtra 411041, India sales@maximizemarketresearch.com +91 96071 95908, +91 9607365656