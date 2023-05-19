Secoo Receives NASDAQ Notice Related to Late Filing of Form 20-F

/EIN News/ -- BEIJING, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Secoo Holding Limited (“Secoo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SECO), Asia’s leading online integrated upscale products and services platform, today announced that it has received a letter from the NASDAQ Stock Market, dated May 18, 2023 (the “Delinquency Letter”), notifying the Company that it is not in compliance with the requirements for continued listing set forth in NASDAQ Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) because it did not timely file its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 (the “2022 Annual Report”).



In accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rules, the Company has 60 calendar days from the date of the Delinquency Letter to submit a plan to regain compliance with NASDAQ Listing Rules (the “Compliance Plan”). If NASDAQ accepts the Compliance Plan, NASDAQ may grant the Company an extension until November 13, 2023 to regain compliance. Secoo intends either to file its 2022 Annual Report or submit the Compliance Plan within the prescribed 60-day period.

The Deficiency Letter has no immediate impact on the listing of the Company’s ordinary shares represented by American depositary shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

This announcement is made in compliance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5810(b), which requires prompt disclosure of receipt of a deficiency notification.

About Secoo Holding Limited

Secoo Holding Limited (“Secoo”) is Asia’s leading online integrated upscale products and services platform. Secoo provides customers a wide selection of authentic upscale products and lifestyle services on the Company’s integrated online and offline shopping platform which consists of the Secoo.com website, mobile applications and offline experience centers, offering over 420,000 SKUs, covering over 3,800 global and domestic brands. Supported by the Company’s proprietary database of upscale products, authentication procedures and brand cooperation, Secoo is able to ensure the authenticity and quality of every product offered on its platform.

For more information, please visit http://ir.secoo.com.

