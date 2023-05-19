Operative and Audience Platform Partner to Unlock Next-Gen Currency and converged workflows for Advertisers and Media Companies

End-to-End Offering Delivers Automation and Scale, Enabling Major Leap Forward in Cross-Channel Advertising Using Specific Currencies like ROI, Attribution, Reach and Frequency

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Operative is announcing a partnership with Audience Platform to deliver a groundbreaking end-to-end advertising solution to support next-generation currencies. The partnership combines Operative’s huge market penetration and access to product data combined with Audience Platform’s automated converged cross-channel billing/AR and advertiser self-service capabilities to help media companies automate and scale next-gen currency and converged end-to-end workflows. Typically, a highly manual process, with the new partnership, media companies will be able to support advertiser currencies like ROI, attribution and reach and frequency across channels at a massive scale automatically. The two companies combine to deliver extremely high data fidelity and the confidence needed to deliver, report and bill based on these new currencies.

Leading media companies are just starting to provide converged next-gen currency delivery, reporting, and billing to their top advertiser clients, but on a limited and manual basis. As advertiser demand increases, media companies will benefit from an automated solution to bring next-gen currency to a wider range of advertisers, with more speed, accuracy, and flexibility.

Operative brings cloud-first technology that can leverage the sheer scale of data that media companies need to assemble and deliver against next-gen currencies. Meanwhile, Audience Platform stands out as the industry leader in converged cloud-first billing, invoicing, AR, and self-service tools. Their expertise lies in seamlessly integrating data from ad servers and trafficking engines, consolidating it, and applying the necessary business rules to establish an end-to-end AR order-to-cash workflow. This comprehensive process ensures the provision of both traditional and electronic invoice outputs that can be readily acted upon for financial purposes.

"Operative is the ideal partner to create a fully scalable next-gen currency solution. Their scale, data expertise, and understanding of cross-platform order and campaign flows give them a 360-degree view of a media company's entire delivery ecosystem," said Stephen Saper, Chief Commercial Officer at Audience Platform. "When combined with our converged billing solution that unifies information across channels and platforms, we can provide the complete picture required to confidently trade on next-gen currencies."

“With Audience Platform, we are able to automate next-gen currency delivery to empower media companies to bring innovative solutions to advertisers with confidence. We’re committed to this partnership for the long term, and plan to deepen our capabilities so that media companies of all types have a robust solution to meet their advertisers’ needs at scale,” said X at Operative.

About Audience Platform

Audience Platform is a leading provider of innovative solutions designed to enable media companies to compete with scale and efficiency in the audience-based, converged ad sales environment. Audience Platform provides a modern, scalable, and modular back-office platform that effectively cater to the essential accounts receivable (AR) and financial management requirements of media companies. By leveraging the advanced features of AP's AR and Billing platform, as well as the seamlessly integrated self-service portal, media companies can optimize their operations, achieve heightened efficiency, and create additional revenue channels targeted at mid and low market advertisers. To learn more about Audience Platform and its transformative solutions, please visit www.audienceplatform.tv.

About Operative

Operative makes advertising work for media companies. Hundreds of the world’s top brands rely on Operative’s family of solutions to automate digital and linear revenue workflows, streamline ad operations, deliver audiences & outcomes to their buyers and manage content. Processing more than $50 billion in annual advertising revenue, Operative unlocks the full value of media. For more information visit www.operative.com .

