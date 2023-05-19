Puerto Rico’s Leading Luxury Real Estate Brokerage Joins Christie’s International Real Estate

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO and SAN JUAN, May 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since its founding in 2015, Clubhouse Real Estate has represented some of Puerto Rico’s most sought-after properties, from beachfront villas to downtown penthouses. Today, the San Juan-based brokerage announces its affiliation with the world’s leading luxury real estate brand, Christie’s International Real Estate, further establishing the company as the preeminent name for luxury real estate on the island. The agency will rebrand to Christie’s International Real Estate Puerto Rico, and will serve as the island’s exclusive Christie’s International Real Estate affiliate.

Founded and led by Brian Aronson, Christie’s International Real Estate Puerto Rico caters primarily to the island’s luxury market, including coastal San Juan and the island’s premier resorts. The six-agent company has experienced more than 700% growth over the past five years, with an average transaction of $994,000 in 2022.

As an affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate, the brokerage will benefit from world-class marketing and technology, national and international visibility for listings, and a connection to the iconic Christie’s auction house, for the referral of art and luxury goods.

“From its best-in-class marketing to its worldwide network known around the world for luxury, the Christie’s International Real Estate affiliation offers tremendous advantages for our company and for our agents. We are all thrilled to be part of a real estate brand that is so well respected and recognized around the world,” said Brian Aronson.

Chris Lim, Christie’s International Real Estate president, added, “Brian has built a business that not only has extensive market expertise but also where agents truly care about their clients. Their agency is an important addition to the Christie’s International Real Estate network, and we look forward to supporting their growth on the island.”

Danielle Austin, president of Christie’s International Real Estate Caribbean, said, "Our Caribbean network continues to grow with the best professionals in the real estate industry. Brian and his team are creative, hardworking, and dedicated to the highest level of service for each of their clients, and we are proud to welcome them to Christie's International Real Estate Puerto Rico."

In recent years, Puerto Rico has attracted residents from the U.S. mainland lured by the island’s natural beauty, relatively low cost of living, travel access and a host of tax incentives. Prices for luxury properties on the island typically range from $700,000 to upwards of $6 million, with many more properties selling for well over $15 million.

“With 270 miles of sand beaches, mountains, waterfalls and the El Yunque tropical rainforest, Puerto Rico is amazingly beautiful, very easily accessible from the U.S. and many other countries but undervalued as a whole – it’s really still a bit of a steal for luxury properties,” said Athena Aronson, chief operating officer of Christie’s International Real Estate Puerto Rico. “We expect a consistent flow of new residents in the coming years as more vacation and primary homebuyers discover the island.”

Christie’s International Real Estate Puerto Rico joins the network’s growing number of affiliates in the Caribbean, including brokerages in St. Thomas, St. Croix and St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands; the Bahamas; St. Barthélemy; St. Martin; the Cayman Islands; Turks and Caicos and the British Virgin Islands.

About Christie’s International Real Estate

Christie’s International Real Estate has successfully marketed high-value real estate around the world for more than 30 years. Through its invitation-only Affiliate network spanning nearly 50 countries and territories, Christie’s International Real Estate offers incomparable services to a global clientele at the luxury end of the residential property market. For more information, please visit christiesrealestate.com.

About Christie’s International Real Estate Puerto Rico

The team at Christie’s International Real Estate Puerto Rico is known for excellent customer service, as well as unparalleled market knowledge and experience. As longtime residents of the Condado San Juan area, its brokers and agents are experts in locating the premier real estate opportunities for buyers, renters, sellers, and investors alike. For those seeking to purchase or sell real estate in Puerto Rico, there are no better partners to work with. For more information, please visit christiesrealestatepr.com.

